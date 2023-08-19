A glance into the genius Microsoft brain with these 8 Satya Nadella books recommendations

Seeing an individual of Indian origin make it big and putting India on the global map will forever be a matter of pride for all Indians. One such moment was when Satya Nadella was named the executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft. An inspiration for many, here are a bunch of Satya Nadella book recommendations to give you a sneak peek inside the tech genius’ mind.

Born in Hyderabad in a Telugu family, Nadella pursued his school education from Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet, Hyderabad and a degree in electrical engineering from the Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka. He later moved to the States to pursue a MS in Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. He later did his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He joined Microsoft in 1992, and went on to succeed Steve Ballmer in 2014 as the CEO and John W. Thompson in 2021 as the Chairman of the reputed firm. Want to know what inspires the man who inspires millions? What he reads might help. So, here are the top 10 book recommendations by Satya Nadella.

The Narrow Corridor by Daron Acemoglu

From the authors of the international bestseller Why Nations Fail, this Satya Nadella book recommendation focuses on the argument that countries around the world flourish or diminish on the power of their institutions, and not on culture or geographical features. The authors draw parallels from current affairs and historical events around the world to teach new theories about liberty and how to truly achieve it.

Prosperity by Colin Mayer

The book argues about how the basic fundamental of business that is taught and preached all around is wrong. Maximising shareholder profit is something that all business follow to the T, but Colin Mayer argues that when businesses and corporations only focus on profit, it is disastrous and damaging for every aspect of our societal being at large.

Forged in Crisis by Nancy Koehn

The tagline of the book says “The Power of Courageous Leadership in Turbulent Times.” Celebrated Harvard Business School historian Nancy Koehn looks at five prominent people and what they have in common. The people Ernest Shackleton, Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, and Rachel Carson. She takes on a quest as to what about them is so inspiring. This Satya Nadella book recommendation is an engrossing case study of these five legendary figures.

The Great Convergence by Richard Baldwin

Next on the list of Satya Nadella books recommendations is this book that discusses how between 1820 and 1990, how the wealthy nations today hold almost 70% of the world’s wealth. This is the result of the new-age globalisation, as opposed to in the 1800s. What has happened as a result of this is that big corporations and industries in the wealthy countries have outsourced intensive labour to the less fortunate countries. This book is an interesting take on world economics and politics.

The Rise and Fall of American Growth by Robert J. Gordon

An America-centric book, this one walks us through a logical reasoning of why the standard of living in America is so high, but also why the future of the great nation is unsure after the Civil War. It goes on to show how technological inventions have greatly benefited the nation for so long, but also questions if the era of growth has come to an end.

The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown

The Microsoft CEO surely likes inspirational tales and this Satya Nadella book recommendation is proof. This book is a story about how nine American working-class boys beat all odds and shone bright at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. That they would even make it to the Olympics was unlikely. But this team of shipyard workers and farmers made history as they showcased their talent in front of the world.

Mindset by Carol S. Dweck

Carol S. Dweck, the world-renowned psychologist was the person who introduced the concept of growth mindset to the world. In this book that’s a Satya Nadella favourite, she offers a more metamorphic perception of how to redefine success by working on building resilience and self-improvement. It all lies in the mind, so you have to train your mind.

Nonviolent Communication by Marshall B. Rosenberg

Non violent communication is a mix of four very important aspects- consciousness, communication, language, and the means of influence. Why is it so important? It leads us to live a more meaningful and well-connected life, full of empathy. That’s what this Satya Nadella book recommendation is about.

– What is Satya Nadella reading?

According to an article by Nick Hobson for Inc.com, when Satya Nadella stepped in as the CEO of Microsoft he gave all senior executives the book Nonviolent Communication by Marshall B. Rosenberg as mandatory for better leadership.

– Which IIT did Satya Nadella study?

Satya Nadella did not go to an IIT.

– Why is Satya Nadella so successful?

Satya Nadella encouraged cultural change at Microsoft by emphasising teamwork, empathy, and an attitude towards growth. He has been effective in transforming Microsoft’s company culture into one that prioritises lifelong learning and development.