7 most expensive ‘Harry Potter’ items ever sold at auctions

The biggest present for any Potterhead has to be a trip to Hogwarts on the famous Hogwarts Express. Growing up, that was a core fantasy we all had. Since platform 9 ¾ doesn’t exist IRL, the next best thing to settle for is Harry Potter items, collector’s edition. As some of them got to live their dreams, we look at the most expensive Harry Potter items ever sold at an auction.

As JK Rowling’s famous Harry Potter books were brought to life over the years with the Harry Potter film franchise, the fandom continued to grow in leaps and bounds. Today, it is one of the most loved and sought after franchises in the entire world. So, it is not surprising that Harry Potter items are sold and bought for small fortunes around the world. We have listed the most expensive ones, because we at Lifestyle Asia, love stories behind expensive things.

Most expensive Harry Potter items ever sold

Tales Of Beedle the Bard

One of my most favourite Harry Potter trivia is that the most expensive Harry Potter book is not even a part of the original series. Featured in The Deathly Hallows as a story-within-a-story, this book is leather-bound and embellished with silver. But that’s not what contributed to its whopping selling price. This book containing five fairy tales was inscribed and illustrated by J.K. Rowling, and has only seven copies. It was sold for nearly USD 4 million (INR 32 crore approx.) at Sotheby’s auction in 2007.

First edition of Philosopher’s Stone

The second most expensive Harry Potter item ever sold is the first edition of Philosopher’s Stone. This rare edition in mint condition fetched USD 471,000 (INR 3crore approx.), the highest amount ever for a piece of fiction in the 20th century. The auction happened in Texas in December 2021, and was bought by a mystery buyer. What makes this edition even more special is that the first edition had printed only 500 copies worldwide, out of which 300 copies were sent to libraries. This copy was one of the remaining 200.

J.K Rowling’s chair

No, this chair wasn’t a part of the books or the movies, but this chair has a different commemorative value. This is the one that Rowling sat on during writing the first two books. This chair belongs to the set of vintage dining room chairs that Rowling got in 1995. When the chair was sold, it came with a note from Rowling herself, which mentioned that she chose it because it was the comfiest of the lot. It was initially auctioned in 2002 at a charity auction for USD 21,000, until it was auctioned again in 2013 by Sotheby’s, where it sold for USD 228,000 (INR 1 crore approx.).

Original Philosopher’s Stone cover illustration

The cover illustration of Philosopher’s Stone is just as iconic as the first edition of the book. The franchise had acquired a cult status by 2001, which is when the cover illustration was bought by a private American collector of antiques for USD 110, 297.22 (INR 90 lakh approx.). The illustration was done by artist Thomas Taylor using water colour. Interestingly, this was the only illustration done by Taylor for the Harry Potter franchise.

Harry Potter’s glasses

If you thought only the books sought that kind of price at auctions, wait till you read about the Harry Potter items used in movies. The round, black, wire framed glasses became synonymous with Harry Potter, as Daniel Radcliffe immortalised them. This legendary wardrobe piece in the films was sold for USD 20,000 (INR 16 lakh approx.) in the US in 2015. This was one of the many glasses that were used over the years for the films.

Sirius Black’s grey linen overcoat

An indispensable character in Harry Potter, Sirius Black’s graph was something that no one saw coming. Harry’s godfather, played by Gary Oldman, did not appear in all the movies, but he had a profound impact on Harry’s life. Throughout the movies, Sirius was seen wearing a grey linen overcoat with suede collar and wooden buttons. This coat sold for USD 17,000 (INR 13 lakh approx.) at Bonhams in 2007.

Harry Potter’s Hogwarts acceptance letter

A part of Harry’s unforgettable Hogwarts experience was the owl delivering the Hogwarts acceptance letters at the doorstep of his Dursley home. While we saw the Dursley house being flooded with many envelopes from Hogwarts, one of them made it to a London auction. The priceless letter was sold for about USD 6,000 (INR 4 lakh approx.). This letter had the original wax seal on when it was sold.

