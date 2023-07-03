Aksh Baghla on virality, social media and moving with the times | Exclusive

Aksh Baghla, a popular musician, has captivated audiences with his talent and creative prowess as a digital content creator. With a staggering following of over 3.7 million on social media, Baghla has garnered widespread acclaim for his abilities. His viral sensation, the “1 guy, 30 voices” video, showcased his impeccable command over the pitch and vocal range, leaving viewers in awe and prompting a surge of followers.

Baghla’s distinct artistry lies in his ability to flawlessly blend different melodies, crafting captivating mashup videos that resonate deeply with his audience. His live performances have further solidified his reputation, including a notable video conversation with Ellie Goulding, where he showcased his vocal finesse in a mesmerizing mashup of iconic tracks such as “Woh Lamhe,” “Humko Humise Chura Lo,” and “Easy Lover”.

In addition to his musical accomplishments, Aksh Baghla’s debut track, “Kabhi Kabhi,” garnered widespread acclaim, while his collaboration with Aditya Sirsa on the Hindi-English remix of “Chaand Baaliyan” has amassed an impressive 29 million views.

Beyond his undeniable talent, Baghla’s charm and appealing appearance have earned him a dedicated fanbase, often considering him the epitome of a “chocolate boy.” Recognizing his contributions, Aksh Baghla received the esteemed Music Sensation of the Year award at the Influencex Exhibit Awards in 2022. Furthermore, in the same year, the Ministry of Culture honoured him as the Culture Brand Ambassador of India, solidifying his impact on the cultural landscape.

In an exclusive conversation with Lifestyle Asia India, the musician talks about his musical style, memorable milestones and more.

Excerpts from our conversation with Aksh Baghla…

Could you share some insights into the evolution of your musical style and how you continue to push boundaries and explore new avenues in your work?

It has been a crazy journey. After I learnt music basics when I was a kid, I gravitated towards metal in college. I even had a metal band and we used to take part in the battle of bands which was quite popular back then. After the band split up, I started my YouTube channel because I used to listen to mashups a lot and being a tech-savvy guy, I knew I could pull that off. It was all about creating, analysing and learning. I like to put my work out there to learn from the audience’s reaction and adapt accordingly.

Looking back, what have been some of the most memorable moments or milestones in your career so far, and how have they influenced your artistic growth?

One of the most memorable moments was my collaboration with Lauv. I am a big fan and that collaboration really hit me hard and made me realise how far I have come. We shot the video backstage at his concert, which also made me realise the power of original music and community building. It also made me believe that it is possible to be successful as an independent artist in the current digital age.

How did you first discover your passion for combining different tracks and creating unique musical compositions?

I am someone who really likes to go deep when learning something new and I like to find patterns in things. After I learnt basic music when I was a kid, I could pick up rhythms and beats easily. In college, my bandmates told me how it was really easy for me to find links between different songs. I was also heavily inspired by OG YouTube Mashup artists like KHS and Alex Goot. Hence, when I started my channel I knew this was something I was going to do.

Music is something very personal and creative – it takes time to create something beautiful. In a world where you have to constantly engage on social media, do you feel the pressure to create viral content?

Not really! I have been a YouTuber so I do understand content very well. Virality is something that can be achieved if you study the trends and research on the platform. There are a few metrics that if checked, gives you the chance to go viral. Now that I have started doing original music, it wasn’t very hard for me to make content because I originally come from this space. Having said that, when I am in my creative space of creating original music, I still like to stay away from social media or anything external.

A lot of musicians have raised the concern that they feel like they have to create music that will go viral on TikTok and other social media platforms. What’s your take on that?

I understand their concern, but I also think that everyone needs to move and evolve with the market. There are always times when you like or don’t like things, but it’s about being disciplined and focused and doing what needs to be done if you want your music to reach more people. The audience now doesn’t have the patience to learn about genres and sounds. You can also choose not to add any element that would work on short-form content apps but social media is where most people are so it makes sense to put something in your music that will work well. It’s all about marketing your music. Once you have that audience, you can then eventually stop doing it for reach and educate them accordingly.

What’s one thing you love and one thing you dislike about social media?

I love how someone with just a phone can do so much now. The power of making content has been decentralised, giving people a place to express themselves and I love it. This decentralisation happened long back in music too, when laptops allowed people to make music without using expensive equipment. Talking about what I dislike, I hate that there is no regulation which allows anyone to post anything and the app/algorithm will push it, even if that is a negative piece of content for society and can mould a person’s brain. I also dislike the fact that people can hide behind a username and say anything they want to the other person, as there are no consequences, which is a big problem with social media.