Akshay & IP on forging a reimagined bridge between fashion and music

The world of music and fashion often meet at the junction of expression, both as languages that strive to tell stories through art. Akshay & IP seem to stand at that very confluence, carving a niche for themselves under a reinvented genre of fashion music.

The duo splashed onto the fashion scene after their viral stint curating Kunal Rawal’s couture week background music that they followed with a dream collaboration with Masaba Gupta starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, cementing their claim in an era of reinvented fashion music. While they have been working with designers like Kunal Rawal and fashion brands for some time now, it was the immense attention that their soundtrack for Ranbir Kapoor’s showstopping walk at India Couture Week garnered, that put them in the spotlight. The viral movement began with internet persona cum fashion critique Diet Sabya’s appreciation for the track, which then led to the duo releasing the sought-after rendition as a single titled, Ishq Mitha which has since become a party favourite. The catchy fusion beats assimilated with the classic Punjabi lyrics in IP’s voice make the track a sure shot bop, taking a step away from pre-made playlists to a more futuristic take on fashion music.

We catch up with the two as they talk about their advent into the genre of fashion music. “This is a category which I won’t say consciously, but somehow, we have ended up creating. Till now, music was always a supplementary or you can say music was confined to fashion shows. And that background music or that ramp walk music would mostly be a playlist where DJs or producers, the designer, go through multiple songs, international songs mostly. Obviously, when it comes to India, yes, medieval fundamentalists have been doing this for a while now. But it was mostly not about creating, but playlisting. What we guys are trying to create is how we approach fashion music. It’s very different. We actually meet the designers and see their collections. Then, if it’s a campaign or what they are trying to message out, these tracks are customized to their collection and also their personalities. So, we’re glad people are taking this seriously. I don’t think earlier we have heard of fashion show music or these designer’s music being available for streaming. I am very proud of the fact that we are kind of torchbearers when it comes to fashion music. And that’s what we are trying to take ahead.” They share.

But behind their rapid growth with music that collaborates with the artistic vision of fashion are just two individuals on a mission to make people feel things as they say, “We are just trying to spread love. We are just trying to get some good vibes out there. There’s a lot of tension in the world, there’s a lot of stuff going down. And these are generally very stressful times that we are living in. And all our expression then goes into our music. And most of it is just about making someone smile with our music, making someone dance with the music, evoke some emotions.”

The words struck a chord as I had just attended a wedding where while the bride was getting her makeup done, surrounded by the laughter of family and the buzz and bustle that comes with weddings, Akshay & IP Singh’s latest single, Raanjhan Ayaa painted the room with a certain nostalgic warmth. A testimony to their goal of evoking emotions, the scene depicted bore an uncanny resemblance to the intended vision of the song. “We wanted to make a very intimate song. Even now, in small cities or back in the day, in a village or at an intimate wedding, you don’t have a specific makeup guy or a stylist. You get your mom, your sister, your brother. Your family, your mother-in-law. These are the people who are helping you put up that wedding, that show. Your makeup, your clothes. It was supposed to be a very intimate conversation through this song. Within a family, you can say. That’s why, when you hear the song it’s like… imagining this happening in a family setting. You’re sitting in a room, a couple of days before the wedding, and everyone’s having fun, singing. That was the idea.”

Akshay & IP’s heartfelt ode to traditional Indian marriages was a carefully structured vision brought to life with Masaba Gupta, to set the perfect tones for the House of Masaba’s first bridal collection, Patiala Portraits. Their rendition tells the intimate story of the bridal designs through the music while evoking all the emotions that come with the act. The duo walked us through the process of how the cultural cornerstone was born, “When we first met Masaba. She was clear about what she needs in terms of… It’s a bridal collection. It was very important to her because this was the first time she’d introduced a proper bridal collection. She was clear about how the image was going to be portrayed. And with respect to the song as well. She wanted to portray that people don’t really know that she is half Punjabi. But that… if you dig down her roots, then you’ll know. So, from day one, she was clear that it has to be a Punjabi song and because it’s bridal, we’ll be doing a wedding track. When we were given the name of the collection, it was written, First Order, Patiala Portrait. So, we had to, somewhere, incorporate it into the song. And then, the collection, which is also very beautifully put in the song. Kali Mirch, Namak, Jamun. It got, very nicely integrated. These are all parts of the collection.” A fashion campaign turned wedding soundtrack the song is once again spread across the internet, from Diwali reels to wedding reels. Raanjhan Aaya is not just a moment in the fashion world, but a carefully pieced hug of nostalgia bringing a smile to all who listen.

The realm of fashion is a multi-dimensional show of art and detail. From cause-driven sustainable twists to eccentric dos and glamourous silhouettes, the fashion runway sees it all. And the detailed curation of the music only adds to the oomph of the show. Akshay & IP’s movement of personalised fashion music paves the foundation for new avenues of expression and the duo is just getting started, “We want to create a niche with our music. Now, you know, because, of course, this is something really exciting. And something new and something unforeseen. We didn’t plan it. But it came about. So, we just want to make as many different kinds of music as we can. But also, keep expressing ourselves.”

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Akshay & IP.