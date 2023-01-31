Alka Yagnik: Best songs of the world’s most streamed artist on YouTube in 2022

Making it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the third time in a row, Alka Yagnik has been named the most streamed singer of 2022 globally, and you won’t even believe which artists she left behind. The 90’s kids in us are screaming with joy! Taking a look at some of the most iconic Alka Yagnik songs over time.

World famous singers like Taylor Swift, Drake and Beyonce, and the immensely popular Korean bands like BTS and BLACKPINK were all left behind to make way for one of the most gifted singers we grew up listening to. According to the Guiness Book of World Records, Alka Yagnik’s songs hit 15.3 billion streams, with an average of 42 million streams per day. This comes after she recorded 17 billion streams in 2021 and 16.6 billion in 2020. While 80% of Alka Yagnik’s 2022 streams were from India, she was also the most streamed artist in Pakistan with 683 million streams.

BTS with 7.95 billion streams and BLACKPINK with 7.03 billion made it to the top ten. Taylor Swift was on the 26th spot with 4.33 billion streams. Here’s looking at some of Yagnik’s most-streamed songs.

Most streamed Alka Yagnik songs that still hold a special place in our hearts

Tauba tumhare ye ishaare

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee were the ‘it’ reel life couple goals back in the late 90s and early 2000s. This song perfectly captures the playful and sensuous banter of a newlywed couple, madly in love, when the world around them seems to blur out. Who better than Alka Yagnik to be the voice behind this cute exchange of words?

Tip tip barsa pani

One of the most sensuous songs back in the day, most of us kids were not allowed to watch the video of Tip tip barsa pani. But that didn’t stop us from catching a glimpse of this song or tuning in to the radio to listen to this beautiful melody whenever it came on. Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik’s voice did complete justice to the song back then and even to the latest one starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Agar tum saath ho

An Alka Yagnik appreciation post would not have been complete without this gem of a song. AR Rahman’s musical genius and Alka Yagnik’s soulful voice has made this iconic song forever etched in our minds. The most important song in the film, nobody could have sung Tara’s pain better.

Baazigar o baazigar

Most of us were too young to remember this song when it came out. But the image of Kajol daydreaming about Shah Rukh Khan on a horse was all of us. To have grown up in an era without SRK is unimaginable to most of us. But what made this song even more special was Alka Yagnik’s voice. To graciously accept defeat to SRK in a battle of hearts is just normal.

Ay hairate aashiqui

Another Rahman genius, this love song is actually all about love. While Guru was an iconic film in itself, its album with the Rahman touch made it even more special. This song, especially, with Hariharan and Alka Yagnik’s mellifluous voices, is the best thing about the entire album.

Jaane kyun log

We have heard many of these love vs nihilism songs back in the day, where the guy dismisses the idea of love and the girl holds onto her end of the argument that love is beautiful. We don’t know about that (yet), but we know that this song would not have been legendary without Alka Yagnik. Oh, and it’s a Farhan Akhtar movie, so we understand.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram