Best and most-streamed Post Malone songs on Spotify

From genre novelty to global superstar, Post Malone’s spectacular rise within a few years of his debut has been nothing short of remarkable. With his unique vocal delivery, emotionally charged lyrics, and a blend of hip-hop production influenced by numerous musical influences, this American rapper and singer/songwriter has won the hearts of millions. After making his breakthrough in 2015 with the quintuple-platinum single “White Iverson” from his debut album Stoney, he immediately became a major force in the late 2010s mainstream pop scene. And now that he’s coming to Singapore, it’s time to listen to the best and most-streamed songs by Post Malone on Spotify.

Austin Post, better known by his stage name Post Malone, fell in love with music at an early age and was drawn to a wide variety of genres. But getting his hands on the record of hit song “Lean Back” by Fat Joe became a career-defining moment for him, and he decided to pursue a career as a rapper. After moving to Los Angeles, he released a track called “White Iverson”, brilliantly coining the term that would eventually become his moniker. Within a month, the song received one million views, and Republic Records offered him a record deal.

Proving his wide-ranging appeal, Post Malone’s music has dominated the streaming platform Spotify, garnering billions of plays across his discography. Ahead of his upcoming performance in Singapore on 16 September, we explore Post Malone’s most-streamed songs on Spotify along with the factors that led to his extraordinary success.

10 best and most-streamed songs by Post Malone on Spotify

Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Streams: 2.79 Billion

The American singers Post Malone and Swae Lee’s duet “Sunflower” features on the soundtrack of the 2018 animated superhero movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The song rose to the top of charts all around the world and rapidly established itself as a highlight track on the album. The themes of “Sunflower” centre on young love, self-discovery, and the desire to be with someone special. The song gains depth and passion because of the flawless blending of Swae Lee’s silky, melodic vocals and Post Malone’s signature delivery. It’s a beautiful and moving song that resonates with the audience beyond the film.

rockstar (feat. 21 Savage) (2018)

Streams: 2.72 Billion

“Rockstar” is a chart-topping single from Post Malone’s second studio album Beerbongs & Bentleys featuring 21 Savage. The trap song combines hip-hop, trap, and rock elements with a heavy bassline and catchy melody. Lyrically, it explores the lavish lifestyle of a successful rapper, touching on themes of fame, money, and excess. The addition of 21 Savage’s gritty rap verse adds depth to the track. “Rockstar” received positive reviews, dominating charts worldwide, including eight weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Circles (2019)

Streams: 2.12 Billion

Released in 2019, “Circles” is the lead single from Post Malone’s third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. The song’s catchy tune and moving lyrics helped it win wide public and critical praise. “Circles” is an upbeat hip-hop song with pop, rock, and rock influences and Post Malone’s distinctive vocals. The song examines the endless cycle of heartbreak and relationship drama that the protagonist is trapped in. It was a chart-topper in a number of countries and peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. It continues to be one of Post Malone’s most popular and enduring tracks.

Better Now (2018)

Streams: 1.78 Billion

“Better Now” is a single from Malone’s album Beerbongs & Bentleys. The song is a mix of pop and hip-hop blended with the singer’s signature vocals and emotive delivery. The groovy beat and melodic chorus of the song are particularly likeable. The song addresses the aftermath of a failed relationship as well as themes of heartbreak and nostalgia in its lyrics. It has been a great commercial success for the singer. It achieved multi-platinum status in several countries, solidifying Post Malone’s position as a prominent figure in contemporary music.

Congratulations (2016)

Streams: 1.78 Billion

“Congratulations” is the breakout single from Malone’s debut studio album, Stoney. Blending hip-hop and pop elements Malone creates his signature melodic delivery with Quavo’s enticing rap style. The lyrics of the song make it an anthem of success and triumph. It captures an artist’s journey and accomplishments, celebrating his rise to fame and acknowledging the hard work and perseverance that led him to success. At the same time, It also touches on themes of jealousy and skepticism from others as the artist’s career flourishes. It achieved multi-platinum status and reached the top ten on various music charts worldwide and made Post a rising star in the music industry.

I Fall Apart (2016)

Streams: 1.51 Billion

With its raw emotion and vulnerability, “I Fall Apart” struck a chord with listeners, establishing itself as one of Post Malone’s most-streamed songs. The song captures the artist’s raw vocal talent and vulnerability like no other. The song also conveys heartbreak and pain through its words. With a subtle mix of hip-hop, R&B, and pop influences, it features a stripped-down production. Despite not being officially released as a single, the song gained significant popularity, becoming one of Post Malone’s most beloved songs and a standout track in his discography.

Wow. (2019)

Streams: 1.48 Billion

Released as a bonus track in the album Hollywood’s Bleeding, The standalone single “Wow.” became an instant favourite of listeners. The trap-influenced hop-hop song boasts a catchy and infectious beat with Post’s melodic rap style. The song applauds Post Malone’s stardom and prosperity. The words of the song highlight his successes, fortune, and lifestyle of excess as well as his capacity to enthral and delight his audience. It’s a self-referential track that acknowledges his own status as a prominent figure in the music industry. The fun contemporary song has made its place as a fan favourite.

Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) (2018)

Streams: 1.42 Billion

Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign’s song “Psycho” depicts embracing the luxuriant side of success without having any regrets. Themes of riches, achievement, and the lavish lifestyle that fame offers are central to it. The lyrics boast about material possessions, extravagant parties, and a carefree attitude. The song combines hip-hop, trap, and R&B elements, complementing Post Malone’s versatile style and Ty Dolla $ign’s smooth vocals. With catchy melodies and stylish production, “Psycho” became one of Post Malone’s most-streamed songs on Spotify from his album Beerbongs & Bentleys.

Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug) (2019)

Streams: 1.13 Billion

In the expanded edition of Hollywood’s Bleeding, Malone added the song “Goodbye” featuring Young Thug. The lyrics describe the feelings of bidding farewell to a special someone and the struggle of getting over a broken heart. Hip-hop and rock elements are combined in the song, which also has a catchy chorus with moody and atmospheric production. Post Malone’s influence in modern music was cemented by the song’s top-10 placement on numerous international music charts. Its emotional lyrics and captivating melody have made this track a fan favourite.

White Iverson (2016)

Streams: 1.03 Billion

Post Malone’s breakout single, “White Iverson,” propelled him to stardom. It draws parallels between his rise to success and NBA player Allen Iverson’s impact. The song, which has elements of hip-hop and R&B, talks about fame, prosperity, and difficulties in the music business. Its release garnered widespread acclaim and viral attention on social media, leading to a recording contract and establishing Post Malone as an up-and-coming artist. The song’s popularity set the stage for his chart-topping hits and secured his position as a leading artist in contemporary music.

