Top 12 Diljit Dosanjh’s songs that have millions of likes on YouTube

From clash-ing with Alexa to entertaining his fans with his cooking skills during quarantine, this man is multi-talented and multifarious. Touted as one of the most popular Punjabi stars, he needs little or rather no introduction. Put your hands together for the ‘Urban Pendu’ who has not just made a name for himself in the country but also across the globe. Meet Diljit Dosanjh – the man whose VIBE matches every music enthusiast and whose songs make their own way to shine.

Transcending boundaries through the language of music, Diljit is a name to reckon with when it comes to Punjabi music. Having come from a humble background, Diljit trained his vocals by singing in Gurudwaras at an early age. From debuting with his album Ishq Da Uda Ada back in 2004 to becoming an artist par excellence who dominated the music realm in 2022, Diljit Dosanjh has sure come a long way.

Born on January 6, 1984 in Dosanjh Kallan, Diljit was Daljit Dosanjh before he became a well-known personality. Known for his wittiness and bravado, Diljit has several musical hits to his name. Diljit’s songs are not just upbeat and peppy but refreshing too. On that note, let’s take a look at some of Diljit Dosanjh’s songs that have millions of views on the streaming platform YouTube. What better way to celebrate than to tune into the Punjabi singer’s songs on his birthday.

Happy Birthday, Diljit Dosanjh!

Diljit Dosanjh songs that have the most viewed on YouTube

Laembagini

This came much before Doorbeen’s 2019 song of the same name. Don’t you mistake it for the latter ’cause this one has a musical flavour like no other. While Doorbeen’s song Lamberghini was a popular choice in 2019, Diljit’s song had full-throttle bass music with a hint of folk music seeping right in between. This song has its own fanbase.

G.O.A.T

While COVID had wrung out the hopes, and dreams, and taken a toll on both the physical and mental health of the world at large, and people resorted to the internet to keep themselves entertained, it was the Punjabi singer’s music album that made just about the right noise during those turbulent times. Diljit’s album G.O.A.T was vibrant, uplifting and hip in every sense. From Navi Yaari to Track Suit, each song was simply amazing. However, it was the cover song of Diljit’s album that blew people away. G.O.A.T‘s titular song has a feel like no other.

Do You Know

It isn’t one of the loud, party hits but it’s more of a confession being made by the singer in his mellifluous voice. The lines of the song open with a question asking the girl if she knows the depth of his love for her. The Punjabi singer has been unabashed about the inspiration behind this melodious track. It’s none other than his not-so-secret crush Kylie Jenner. The singer has been vocal about his crush on the celebrity influencer time and again.

Born To Shine

Can’t disagree with the title of the song, right? Yes, Diljit we all agree that you have been Born to Shine like no other. Another gem from the G.O.A.T album that ruled the charts. Can we blame? With lyrics such as Ho paise poose baare billo soche duniya, Jatt paida hoya bas chhaun vaaste, Diljit hits the right spot. The music and lyrics just sync like anything.

5 Taara

We would be lying if we said that this wasn’t one of the party anthems of 2018. With a full desi attitude, Panj Taara song was a groovy, upbeat number that had people performing the hook ‘bhangra’ steps on every beat.

Raat Di Gedi

This has to be one of the cutest pairs of the Punjab film industry. Neeru Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh coming together in itself are endearing considering the hit movies the duo has to their credit. Raat Di Gedi is another song by Diljit which is a romantic track.

Patiala Peg

Patiala Peg is basically referred to as whiskey which is nearly around 120 ml. Akin to Punjab, this drink roughly translates to either four small or two large drinks in colloquial terms. Diljit’s song, Patiala Peg draws its inference from the same.

Poplin

Call it Poplin or Pappleen, this was another hit song of Diljit Dosanjh. The song roughly translates to how a man has outgrown his roots and adapted to city life as his status has risen.

Putt Jatt Da

The oh ho and aye haye parts of the song give it a new dimension altogether as it allows the non-Punjabi speakers a reason to croon the song even though the rest of the lyrics might take some time to master. Rock on at its beat quite literally.

Veer Vaar

Straight from the movie Sardaarji, this song of Diljit rocked the charts when it was released. While the movie had a stellar cast, the song features Sonam Bajwa alongside Diljit. In the song, it’s seen that the latter is smitten by her the moment he sees her.

Muchh

The energetic Punjabi song was produced by The Boss and written by songwriter Kaptaan. Diljit brings his own quirkiness to the song which already has catchy lyrics like ‘the man is already handsome but it takes some time for him to get ready’.

Clash

Rounding out this list by the ultimate song that became viral for so many other reasons than song in itself. Diljit Dosanjh’s Clash is a song you won’t forget easily.

Now go, listen to these upbeat melodies and get some of the Friyay energy already!

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy diljitdosanjh/Instagram