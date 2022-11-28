These Prateek Kuhad songs will make your break-up less painful

Have you just checked into heartbreak hotel? Don’t worry, we’ve all been there!

It’s one of those times when nothing makes any sense and it almost feels like there is no joy left in the world. For most people, a breakup can be quite painful to deal with and can even be crippling to an extent where it takes over every other facet of their lives. But as Marylin Monroe once said,“sometimes, good things fall apart so better things can fall together”. In other words, moving on is a wonderful thing to do.

If there is one artist out there who has truly captured all of the emotions associated with heartache and moving on through his music, it’s Prateek Kuhad. Whether it’s his lived-in experiences (he too has had his fair share of heartbreaks) or his expertise in writing, Prateek’s songs can truly help put things in perspective. So, with Miss Monroe’s guidance, here are seven Prateek Kuhad songs that will make that breakup hurt just a little less.

Soothing Prateek Kuhad Songs To Listen To After A Bad Break-Up

1. Kasoor

With 16 million views on YouTube and more than 450 thousand likes, Kasoor is one of Prateek Kuhad’s most popular songs. This isn’t surprising, given that Kasoor is one of those songs that will break your heart, make you introspect what went wrong in your previous relationships, and yet, give you a glimmer of hope for the exciting things to come. It doesn’t hurt that the video, featuring a beautiful montage of people from all walks of life answering questions with just their expressions, is an all-out winner.

2. Fire

Fire is one of those rare songs that’ll help you channelize all of your rage and let go off it in the best way possible. Listening to it won’t answer all of your questions, but it’ll do enough to help you, hopefully, start putting things in perspective.

3. Cold/Mess

Another one of Kuhad’s popular songs, Cold/Mess isn’t necessarily a song about breakups, but rather about how beautiful (and messy!) it can be to fall in love. Listening to the song might make you understand just why it’s so hard to let go, and that your feelings right now are completely valid.

Trigger warning: The beautiful video starring Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain does showcase a breakup, so watch it at your own peril.

4. Holding On

“We painted the sky, with blues of a thousand kind. We were fools, for the moon was ahead all this time”

Holding On will break your heart and at the same time, make your remember your relationship for all the good it brought to your life. It’ll help you focus on the positive memories, and by extension, help you move on.

5. Tere Hi Hum

Yet another song that’ll help you look back at things a bit more fondly, Tere Hi Hum is perhaps the way to express what it feels like when someone becomes the centre of your universe. The soothing vocals from Kuhad are really at their best in this beautiful song.

6. Pause

You must have heard of Pause on Little Things Season 3, but just in case you haven’t, now’s a great time to get acquainted with it. Just take a look at the following lyrics:



“Is what I have enough for you? Or do you need all the things that I don’t. Separate all the lies from the truths Picking up the pieces so”

Do we need to say more?

7. 100 Words

One of Prateek’s most underrated songs, 100 Words beautifully demonstrates what it feels like to be in love with someone who might not (or no longer) reciprocates those feelings. In other words (pun not intended), the perfect song to listen to if you’re dealing with your own heartache.

P.S – Don’t forget to keep a box of tissues nearby.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Prateek Kuhad/Instagram

This story first appeared on Augustman India.