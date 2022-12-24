Check out the best songs on Spotify in 2022

Spotify is an audio streaming platform that features a massive number of songs to satisfy the musicophile in each of us. You can enjoy your favourite songs across the genres of pop, rock, hip hop, jazz, indie and others, all in one place. And as we celebrate the end of 2022 to welcome a new year, let’s look back at some of the best songs on Spotify.

Each year, Spotify categories songs into playlists and charts, such as most popular songs, fresh finds, global hits, Hollywood top songs and weekly hits, to make the user experience seamless. The app also notifies listeners of trending songs, which they might miss out on otherwise.

Most streamed albums and songs in 2022

According to Spotify Wrapped 2022, Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny is the most streamed album, followed by Harry’s House by Harry Styles, SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo, = (equals) by Ed Sheeran and Planet Her by Doja Cat.

Meanwhile, “As It Was” by Styles emerged as the most streamed song globally, followed by “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals, “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI, “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone and “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny.

Top global artist of 2022

Artists put their heart and soul into the music they create. This not only keeps the audience entertained but also lists them among the best musicians from the world over.

According to Spotify Wrapped 2022, the most streamed artist in the world is Bad Bunny with his album Un Verano Sin Ti. Not just that, he has held his ranking since 2020. Next on the list was Taylor Swift for her popular album Midnights, followed by Drake, The Weeknd and BTS.

Here are some of the most popular songs on Spotify