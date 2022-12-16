BTS’ ‘DNA’ song creates record, clocks in 1.5 billion views on YouTube

The Korean boy band, BTS, has been raging for the past few years with their songs like Permission To Dance, Life Goes On, DNA and more. Not only do they enjoy a global fan following famously known as the ARMY, but the band often creates milestones for itself. It was just earlier this year when the band became the first Korean pop crew to receive not one but three Grammy Award nominations for 2023. They were nominated for Dynamite under the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2021, and again for Butter under the same category in early 2022. BTS also bagged two awards at the AMAs this year. Now, another song of theirs has charted history.

BTS: Which song from the band are we talking about?

One of the most popular songs DNA by BTS has crossed 1.5 billion views on YouTube. Crooned by BTS rappers – RM, Suga, and J-Hope and the four vocalists – Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the music video of DNA was released back in 2017. Now almost five years later, the video has surpassed over 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

The song was released in both Korean and Japanese languages and was directed by YongSeok Choi. The Korean version was released on September 18, 2017, while the Japanese version was released on December 6, 2017. The song was nominated for a Gaffa-Prisen in 2018 under the Song of the Year – September category and was also nominated for Korean Music Awards in 2018.

Third song by BTS that achieved this feat

Be it any album by the Korean band, their songs have always received love globally. So, naturally many of their songs have already surpassed the 1.5 billion milestones on YouTube. DNA is the third song on the list after Boy With Luv, which crossed 1.5 billion views in April 2022. This was the band’s first-ever music video to receive a billion views. This was followed by Dynamite in 2022 which was the fastest music video to hit the 1.5 billion mark.

Check out the song below:

BTS on break

Back in June, the Korean boy band announced a hiatus from group activities. The decision was taken by the BTS band members so that they are able to focus on their solo careers as well as complete their mandatory military service. Very recently, on December 13, Jin became the first from the band to enlist himself in the army. A reunion is planned for 2025 and the ARMY cannot wait to see them back together.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy bts.bighitofficial / Instagram