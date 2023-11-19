Best and most-streamed Ed Sheeran songs on Spotify

Our favourite ginger-haired British singer-songwriter is coming back to Asia! For years, Ed Sheeran, the maestro of soulful ballads, has been serenading us with his heartfelt music. He has established himself as one of the top streaming artists of our time thanks to his ability to write simple yet emotional lyrics and beautiful tunes. In light of Ed Sheeran returning to Asia almost five years later, we are looking at his most popular that has garnered millions of streams on Spotify.

So, the wait is finally over! Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics tour will visit Malaysia in the first half of 2024. On February 24th, 2024, the stage for this musical extravaganza will be none other than the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. Tickets are available, and with his latest album, Autumn Variations, now available, this show promises to be Perfect for all of us Sherrios (Ed’s official fanbase moniker).

Ed Sheeran has lived the ultimate rockstar dream, strumming his guitar on the pavements to commanding the world’s largest stages. His music feels like a warm hug for your soul. Mixing folk, pop, and acoustic melodies, he has a remarkable knack for weaving simple words into heart-touching stories that everyone can relate to. Whether you are on a long drive, madly in love, shedding tears after a heartbreak or walking down the aisle his tracks will always keep you company. It’s no surprise that his next gig in Malaysia will be the talk of the town. As we prepare for this musical extravaganza, let’s go back in time and listen to some of Ed Sheeran’s most streamed songs, the ones that have us clicking the replay button on Spotify day after day.

Most-streamed and most popular Ed Sheeran songs on Spotify

1. Shape of You

Streams: 3.6 B

Album: ÷ (Divide)

“Shape of You” is undeniably one of Ed Sheeran’s beloved and popular songs. This cheerful track was released as a single in 2017 as part of his third studio album, ÷ (Divide). It soon rose to the top of the charts and became one of his signature songs. It’s not just Ed Sheeran’s most-streamed songs; “Shape of You” also holds the spot for the second most-streamed song on Spotify all time.

The song’s irresistibly groovy tempo is one of its secrets to popularity. The rhythm gets stuck in your head almost immediately, and it’s difficult to resist tapping your feet or humming along. It was at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, where it spent an astonishing 12 weeks at the top. The song’s extraordinary effect did not end with chart success. His talent earned him two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album (for the full ÷ album).

To top it all off, the song’s music video, directed by the great Jason Koenig, adds still another dimension to its massive success. The video, which starred Ed playing a boxer, fascinated viewers and swiftly became a hit in its own right. It’s hardly surprising that it has over 6 billion views on YouTube, making it the platform’s second most-viewed music video. The immense success of “Shape of You” catapulted him into the hearts and playlists of music lovers worldwide.

Perfect

Streams: 2.6 B

Album: ÷ (Divide)

“Perfect” is another one of his signature romantic tracks, released in 2017 as a single from his album ÷(Divide). It’s a timeless ballad with acoustic guitar and piano that sets a warm and intimate tone. The words convey the feelings of a deep and enduring love, making it a favourite choice for weddings and romantic occasions.

This romantic classic, like “Shape of You,” was a commercial success, rising to the top of music charts worldwide and becoming a favourite among couples in love. “Perfect” is one of Ed Sheeran’s most-streamed and most popular songs, having spent more than a year on the charts. The album to which the song belongs, ÷ (Divide), received the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album, solidifying its position in music history even further. The super romantic music video for the song has also garnered more than 3.5 Billion views on YouTube.

Thinking Out Loud

Streams: 2.3 B

Album: X (multiply)

Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” is a romantic song from his second album, X (Multiply), released in 2014. This soulful ballad features Sheeran’s acoustic guitar and soothing vocals, creating an intimate pleasant environment. Its words express deep, abiding love and the desire for a love that transcends time.

Like “Perfect,” “Thinking Out Loud” has become a hit at weddings and romantic occasions. It was a commercial success, climbing global music charts and becoming a favourite for slow dances. The song is also one of Ed Sheeran’s most-streamed songs with more than 2.3B streams on Spotify, solidifying its standing as a romantic classic.

“Thinking Out Loud” gained well-deserved recognition at the 58th Grammy Awards, earning both Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, confirming Ed’s skill as a singer-songwriter capable of addressing the most intimate emotions of the heart. The music video accompanying the song features Ed and a woman ballroom dancing which perfectly encapsulates the feelings of the song.

Photograph

Streams: 2.3 B

Album: X (multiply)

Ed Sheeran’s “Photograph” is a very intimate and emotionally resonant ballad. Ed’s distinctive acoustic guitar and soulful vocals make a delightfully sweet and melodious composition in this touching track. The song’s simplicity highlights the heartfelt lyrics and the performance’s great emotional depth. “Photograph” transports listeners on a nostalgic trip through memories frozen in time, emphasising the power of photographs to capture and preserve precious moments. Its continued success on sites such as Spotify demonstrates the song’s capacity to connect with people on a very intimate level, making it one of his most-streamed songs on the platform and a beloved fan favourite.

I Don’t Care (feat. Justin Bieber)

Streams: 1.7 B

Album: No.6 Collaborations Project

The collaboration between Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran for “I Don’t Care” was a highly anticipated musical event, and the song lived up to the hype. This catchy and uplifting pop hit brought their fan groups together, and the song’s bright and upbeat tone resonated with listeners. Its lyrics, which emphasise the significance of a loved one’s presence in social settings, struck a chord with many listeners. “I Don’t Care” quickly became one of the most-streamed tunes on sites such as Spotify, garnering millions of streams and strengthening these two artists’ star power.

Bad Habits

Streams: 1.6 B

Album: = (Equal)

“Bad Habits” is a significant departure from Ed Sheeran’s usual acoustic approach, as he delved into dance-pop and synth-pop territory. The words of the song dive into the complexity of self-destructive behaviour, providing a perspective on the attractiveness of engaging in unhealthy habits while acknowledging the consequences. It tells a story of longing, yearning, and the desire to break free from these habits.

“Bad Habits” was a commercial triumph, reaching number one in numerous countries and receiving wide radio exposure. It immediately became one of Ed Sheeran’s most popular songs on streaming services like Spotify. Furthermore, the music video adds an exciting visual component. Ed Sheeran’s portrayal of a vampire, complete with sparkles and glitters, adds a distinct and visually compelling element to the song’s presentation.

Shivers

Streams: 1.3 B

Album: = (Equal)

“Shivers” has a pop sound with dance-pop and funk components. It’s popular for its upbeat beat and upbeat mood. With a groovy beat, the lyrics of “Shivers” focus on the concept of infatuation and the intense physical and emotional emotions that occur when someone is deeply attracted to another person. The song effectively conveys the power of this attraction, which causes “shivers” and hearts to race. It swiftly rose to the top of the charts, receiving attention on music charts all around the world. Its catchy and danceable sound earned it a favourite among pop music fans. With millions of listens on Spotify, the track quickly became one of Ed Sheeran’s most-streamed songs on the platform.

Beautiful People (feat. Khalid)

Streams: 1.3B

Album: No.6 Collaborations Project

“Beautiful People” is an awesome collaboration between Ed Sheeran and American singer-songwriter Khalid, showcasing their musical chemistry and delivering a meaningful message. With its relaxed and laid-back pop sound and lyrics that celebrate authenticity and genuine connections, the song struck a chord with audiences. It celebrates the simplicity of just being one’s true self and spending time with loved ones. Its climb on music charts, positive feedback, and substantial streams on platforms like Spotify reinforced its appeal, making it a cherished track in his diverse music catalogue.

Happier

Streams: 1.2 B

Album: ÷ (Divide)

“Happier” is a heartfelt and melancholy song from his third studio album, ÷ (Divide). The honest exploration of watching an ex-partner happier with someone else adds an element of relatability to the song, giving it a bittersweet yet beautiful addition to Ed Sheeran’s musical repertoire. The theme of heartbreak and longing for someone who has moved on resonated with the listeners. The song quickly became one of Ed Sheeran’s most popular songs with over a Billion streams on Spotify.

Castle On The Hill

Streams: 1.2 B

Album: ÷ (Divide)

“Castle on the Hill” is a nostalgic and anthemic classic that would be an ideal fit for any road trip playlist. This song highlights Ed’s ability to create dynamic tunes and his heartfelt narration. Its autobiographical lyrics, which dive into his background and formative years, transport listeners on an emotional trip through themes of youth, friendship, and the passage of time. The song’s worldwide appeal is reflected in its widespread acclaim and chart-topping success, making it a treasured contribution to Ed Sheeran’s music. The accompanying music video enhances the autobiographical narrative by giving viewers a glimpse into Ed’s childhood and hometown. It’s a timeless and accessible track for anyone wishing to reflect on their past and reconnect with their childhood feelings.

Galway Girl

Streams: 1.2 B

Album: ÷ (Divide)

“Galway Girl” is a vibrant and upbeat piece that flawlessly combines pop and folk elements, showcasing Ed Sheeran’s creative diversity. The song captures the essence of a romantic adventure with its vibrant narration and cheerful attitude. The use of fiddles and Celtic elements gives a distinct and colourful musical texture to the song, making it a fan favourite among those who like to sing along to Teddy’s catchy tunes.

The A Team

Streams: 918 M

Album: + (Plus)

“The A Team” is Ed Sheeran’s breakthrough debut single, released in 2011 as part of his first studio album, + (Plus). It’s a touching folk-pop ballad with soulful vocals and acoustic guitar. The basic arrangement of the song allows the focus to concentrate on the lyrics and emotional depth. the song’s lyrics depict a dark and dramatic story about a woman struggling with drug addiction and prostitution. The song digs into her difficulties and the lack of social support. The term, “The A Team,” refers to a police designation for the most deadly kind of substances.

The song’s incredible success and Ed’s stunning debut marked the start of a fantastic musical journey, with “The A Team” lasting as one of his most iconic and cherished songs. Its continued popularity on sites such as Spotify with nearly a Billion streams, cements its place as a classic in Ed Sheeran’s discography.

I See Fire

Streams: 913 M

Album: The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

“I See Fire” by Ed Sheeran is an undeniably impressive and emotionally intense composition, and its flawless integration into The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug demonstrates its capacity to enrich and magnify the cinematic experience. The song reflects the film’s gloomy atmosphere and adds a layer of emotional depth with its melancholy and atmospheric folk vibe. Its commercial and financial success confirms its place as a noteworthy and influential contribution to the world of film music. In this intriguing song, Ed Sheeran’s emotional vocals and storytelling prowess shine clearly, making it a memorable piece in his musical catalogue.

Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran)

Streams: 813 M

Album: Familia by Camila Cabello

This tropical and salsa-infused Latin pop song comes from Camila Cabello’s third studio album, Familia. It’s Cabello and Sheeran’s second collaboration, following “South of the Border” from Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project in 2019.

“Bam Bam” was a commercial and critical success in the United States, peaking at number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its catchy tune and energetic tempo have been applauded by critics, making it a well-received addition to the Latin pop genre.

River (feat. Ed Sheeran)

Streams: 791 M

Album: Revival by Eminem

“River” is a powerful and emotionally charged collaboration between ‘Rap God’ Eminem and Ed Sheeran, blending their respective musical abilities to produce a song about the complexity of love and relationships. The words of the song cover themes of regret, love, and relationships. It is a fascinating story about a turbulent romantic relationship, portraying the ups and downs of a dysfunctional relationship. Its commercial and critical success demonstrates its appeal to listeners, and the contrast between Eminem’s rap and Ed Sheeran’s soft vocals lends depth to the story. This song is an important and memorable contribution to both artists’ discographies, demonstrating their range and storytelling ability.

(Main and featured image: teddyphotos/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the most streamed song on Spotify by Ed Sheeran?

Shape of You is the most-streamed song by Ed Sheeran on Spotify.

What is the #1 streamed song on Spotify?

Blinding Lights by The Weeknd is the #1 streamed song on Spotify with over 3.8 Billion plays.

Is Ed Sheeran number 1 on Spotify?

No, Ed Sheeran is not the no 1 artist on Spotify but he is in the top 10 (currently holding the 6th position in the world).

How many streams does Ed Sheeran have?

Ed Sheeran has over 43 Billion streams on Spotify, making him one of the top streamed artists on the platform of all time.

(All the numbers are true as of 6th November 2023)