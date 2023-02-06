Grammy Awards 2023: Beyoncé scripts history as the most awarded artist ever

Grammy Awards 2023, or the 65th annual Grammy Awards, was held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, US, on 5 February. It is the first time the show returned to its usual February timing after the pandemic pushed the previous two events to March 2021 and April 2022.

Comedian Trevor Noah returned as the host for the third straight time. Music legends graced the red carpet wearing some of the best designs by fashion stalwarts. The Grammy Award winners later posed with the gilded gramophone trophy which is handed out at the ceremony.

Grammy Awards 2023 winners: Beyoncé is the GOAT

With nine nominations for her Billboard 200 chart-topping album Renaissance, music legend Beyoncé had the best chance to become the most awarded artist in Grammy history, and she did that by winning in four of the categories she was nominated in.

With a total of 32 wins in her career so far, Beyoncé, who recently announced her Renaissance tour, broke the record held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti who won 31 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé had 28 wins before the 2023 Grammy Awards. That alone made her the most decorated Grammy woman. She was also the joint holder of the second-highest Grammy wins with Quincy Jones, who is best known for producing Michael Jackson’s album Thriller and for the music of the film The Color Purple (1985).

Beyoncé needed just four wins to break Solti’s record. She equalled Solti with three wins during the Premiere Ceremony, which is held before the main ceremony and is much longer. The record-breaking fourth came during the main ceremony with her win in the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category.

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre,” Beyoncé said while accepting her award.

Noah declared that Beyoncé is the GOAT. “It’s done. It’s officially done,” Noah said.

Her nine nominations also tie her with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist with 88 nods — further cementing their power-couple status.

Other winners, highlights and performances

Lizzo won the Record of the Year award for “About Damn Time.” While dedicating her award to the late Prince, Lizzo also revealed how Beyoncé “changed my life.”

“You [Beyoncé] sang that gospel medley —and the way you made me feel, I was like I want to make people feel this way for my music. You clearly are the artist of our lives,” she said as she received her award.

NOBODY TALK TO ME !!!!! pic.twitter.com/KUibFJjQrD — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) February 6, 2023

Harry Styles won the Album of the Year for Harry’s House. He also became the winner of the first Grammy award of the night at the main ceremony when he took home the gramophone for the Best Pop Vocal Album for his album.

“This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life. From making it with two of my best friends to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for,” Styles said in his acceptance speech when receiving the Best Pop Vocal Album award.

Meanwhile, the Song of the Year went to Bonnie Raitt for “Just Like That.” The award came as a surprise to almost everyone, including Raitt herself. Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo and Taylor Swift were among the other contenders in the category.

Samara Joy won the award for Best New Artist. The 23-year-old also won the Best Jazz Vocal Album for Linger Awhile earlier in the night.

However, due to the release cutoff rules of the Recording Academy, Taylor Swift’s Midnights was not in the running despite being one of the biggest albums of 2022. It is likely to be in the running in 2024. Swift, however, snagged up four nominations, including Song of the Year for the expanded, re-recorded version of All Too Well.

Though Swift again failed to pick the Song of the Year award, she won her 12th Grammy for Best Music Video for directing All Too Well: The Short Film.

“I can’t put into words what this means to me. For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen,” wrote Swift on Twitter.

I can’t put into words what this means to me. For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen. https://t.co/nVoR1myP1f — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 6, 2023

Adele won her 16th Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy On Me.”

Meanwhile, Kim Petras won the Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Steve Smith for their song “Unholy.”

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” Petras said.

While some media houses referred to that as the first Grammy win for a transgender artist, Deadline, citing Out magazine, reported that electronic music composer Wendy Carlos was the first transgender to win a Grammy award. Petras, however, is the first transgender to win the Grammy award in her category.

K-pop supergroup BTS could not win in any of the three Grammy award categories they were nominated in. Besides their third Best Pop/Group Duo performance, BTS was also nominated for Best Music Video for “Yet To Come” and Album of the Year with Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres.

With her first Grammy win, Viola Davis became an EGOT — an artist who’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony award. Davis’ win came in the Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording category for her memoir “Finding Me.” She, thus, becomes the third Black woman in history to become an EGOT.

As for the performances, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Mary J Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs and Sam Smith and Kim Petras performed as scheduled.

Bad Bunny, the most-streamed global artist on Spotify in 2022, opened the performances with a medley of songs from his album Un Verano Sin Ti. While Lizzo was joined by a gospel choir, Styles electrified the night with his performance of “As It Was” in a glittering silver jumpsuit.

Among other performers were Smith and Petras who entertained the audiences with a rendition of their song “Unholy.”

Performances were also held as a tribute to those who the music industry lost in 2022. Kacey Musgraves performed “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in memory of country music icon Loretta Lynn.

Rapper Quavo paid a touching tribute to his nephew, Takeoff, by joining Maverick City Music choir for a performance. Mick Fleetwood was accompanied by Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt as he performed “Songbird” in honour of his bandmate Christine McVie.

As a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, DJ Khaled concluded the Grammys by performing his single “GOD DID” outside the arena. He was joined by Lil Wayne, Jay Z, John Legend, Fridayy and Rick Ross.

Earlier that night, several top names from the genre performed tracks such as “King of Rock,” “Flash to the Beat,” “Rock the Bells” and “My Mic Sounds Nice” in a special performance for hip-hop on the Grammy stage. Performers included artists like Missy Elliott, Run-D.M.C., Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Public Enemy, DJ Jazzy Jeff, the Grandmaster Flash, Salt-N-Pepa, Black Thought, LL Cool J and Queen Latifah.

About this year’s event

Awards were handed out in 91 categories. Most of the awards were presented during the Premiere Ceremony. The main ceremony was broadcast live in the US on CBS. It was also available for streaming on Paramount Plus and Grammy’s official website, live.grammy.com.

The ceremony was the first since the addition of around 2,000 new members to the voting organisation of the Recording Academy. In its 9 September 2022 statement, the Academy, which hands out the Grammy Awards, said that 44 percent of the new members come from “traditionally underrepresented communities.”

The Academy added that 32 percent of the new members are women, 52 percent are male and the remaining 16 percent are those who identify as non-binary and those who opted not to disclose.

Here’s the complete list of winners

Record Of The Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA

“Easy On Me” — Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman” — Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

Album Of The Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

“abcdefu” — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

“About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kir— & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy On Me” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Music Video

“Easy On Me” — Adele — Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers

“Yet To Come” — BTS — Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

“Woman” — Doja Cat — Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar — Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

“As It Was” — Harry Styles — Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers

“All Too Well: The Short Film” — Taylor Swift — Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only — Adele — Paul Dugdale, video director

Our World — Justin Bieber — Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers

Billie Eilish Live At The O2 — Billie Eilish — Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers

Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) — Rosalía — Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (Various Artists) — Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn — Neil Young & Crazy Horse — Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy On Me” — Adele

“Moscow Mule” — Bad Bunny

“Woman” — Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA

“Bam Bam” — Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe” — Coldplay & BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” — Post Malone & Doja Cat

“Unholy” — Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher — Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones

Evergreen — Pentatonix

Thank You — Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé

“Rosewood” — Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love” — Diplo & Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue)” — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated” — Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R.

“On My Knees” — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — ODESZA

Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming And Joy — Jeff Coffin

Not Tight — DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz — Grant Geissman

Jacob’s Ladder — Brad Mehldau

Empire Central — Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

“So Happy It Hurts” — Bryan Adams

“Old Man” — Beck

“Wild Child” — The Black Keys

“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile

“Crawl!” — Idles

“Patient Number 9” — Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

“Holiday” — Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

“Call Me Little Sunshine” — Ghost

“We’ll Be Back” — Megadeth

“Kill Or Be Killed” — Muse

“Degradation Rules” — Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

“Blackout” — Turnstile

Best Rock Song

“Black Summer” — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

“Blackout” — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Harmonia’s Dream” — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

“Patient Number 9” — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie — The Black Keys

The Boy Named If — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler — Idles

Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On The Sofa — Spoon

Best Alternative Music Performance

“There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” — Arctic Monkeys

“Certainty” — Big Thief

“King” — Florence + The Machine

“Chaise Longue” — Wet Leg

“Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

“VIRGO’S GROOVE” — Beyoncé

“Here With Me” — Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long

“Over” — Lucky Daye

“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Do 4 Love” — Snoh Aalegra

“Keeps On Fallin'” — Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

“PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” — Beyoncé

“‘Round Midnight” — Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

“CUFF IT” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs” — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good” — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk — Cory Henry

Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy

Drones — Terrace Martin

Starfruit — Moonchild

Red Balloon — Tank And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

Black Radio III — Robert Glasper

Candydrip — Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun — PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” — Doja Cat

“pushin P” — Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“BEAUTIFUL” — DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

“WAIT FOR U” — Future Featuring Drake & Tems

“First Class” — Jack Harlow

“Die Hard” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live)” — Latto

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs” — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)

“WAIT FOR U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Rap Album

GOD DID — DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You — Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Something In The Orange” — Zach Bryan

“In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris

“Live Forever” — Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Wishful Drinking” — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer” — Brothers Osborne

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You – Revisited” — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“Going Where The Lonely Go” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

“Circles Around This Town” — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Doin’ This” — Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“If I Was A Cowboy” — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

“‘Til You Can’t” — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Best Country Album

Growin’ Up — Luke Combs

Palomino — Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest — Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Positano Songs — Will Ackerman

Joy — Paul Avgerinos

Mantra Americana — Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders

The Passenger — Cheryl B. Engelhardt

Mystic Mirror — White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Rounds (Live)” — Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

“Keep Holding On” — Gerald Albright, soloist

“Falling” — Melissa Aldana, soloist

“Call Of The Drum” — Marcus Baylor, soloist

“Cherokee/Koko” — John Beasley, soloist

“Endangered Species” — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

Fade To Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

New Standards Vol. 1 — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

Live In Italy — Peter Erskine Trio

LongGone — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade

Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding

Parallel Motion — Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Bird Lives — John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

Remembering Bob Freedman — Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed — Christian Jacob

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra — Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Center Stage — Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted — Michael Abene

Architecture Of Storms — Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows

Best Latin Jazz Album

Fandango At The Wall In New York — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Crisálida — Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers

If You Will — Flora Purim

Rhythm & Soul — Arturo Sandoval

Música De Las Américas — Miguel Zenón

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Positive” — Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters

“When I Pray” — DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

“Kingdom” — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters

“The Better Benediction” — PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

“Get Up” — Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)” — Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters

“So Good” — DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

“For God Is With Us” — for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters

“Fear Is Not My Future” — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

“Holy Forever” — Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

“Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)” — Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Die To Live — Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) — Ricky Dillard

Clarity — DOE

One Deluxe — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

All Things New — Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Lion — Elevation Worship

Breathe — Maverick City Music

Life After Death — TobyMac

Always — Chris Tomlin

My Jesus — Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

Let’s Just Praise The Lord — Gaither Vocal Band

Confessio – Irish American Roots — Keith & Kristyn Getty

The Willie Nelson Family — Willie Nelson

2:22 — Karen Peck & New River

The Urban Hymnal — Tennessee State University Marching Band

Best Latin Pop Album

AGUILERA — Christina Aguilera

Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo

VIAJANTE — Fonseca

Dharma + — Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI — Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja Reina — Chiquis

Un Canto por México – El Musical — Natalia Lafourcade

La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres Del Norte

EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antonio Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa’lla Voy — Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle

Legendario — Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives

Best American Roots Performance

“Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)” — Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

“Life According To Raechel” — Madison Cunningham

“Oh Betty” — Fantastic Negrito

“Stompin’ Ground” — Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

“Prodigal Daughter” — Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

“Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]” — Eric Alexandrakis

“There You Go Again” — Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

“The Message” — Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Made Up Mind” — Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High And Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way — Dr. John

Good To Be… — Keb’ Mo’

Raise The Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album

Toward The Fray — The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud — The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain — Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree — Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside — Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album

Heavy Load Blues — Gov’t Mule

The Blues Don’t Lie — Buddy Guy

Get On Board — Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down — John Mayall

Mississippi Son — Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Done Come Too Far — Shemekia Copeland

Crown — Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance — Ben Harper

Set Sail — North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny — Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album

Spellbound — Judy Collins

Revealer — Madison Cunningham

The Light At The End Of The Line — Janis Ian

Age Of Apathy — Aoife O’Donovan

Hell On Church Street — Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Full Circle — Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Noelani — Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center — Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

Lucky Man — Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted — Koffee

Scorcha — Sean Paul

Third Time’s The Charm — Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi — Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

“Udhero Na” — Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

“Gimme Love” — Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

“Last Last” — Burna Boy

“Neva Bow Down” — Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

“Bayethe” — Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Children’s Music Album

Into The Little Blue House — Wendy And DB

Los Fabulosos — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

The Movement — Alphabet Rockers

Ready Set Go! — Divinity Roxx

Space Cadet — Justin Roberts

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business — Mel Brooks — Mel Brooks

Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finding Me — Viola Davis

Music Is History — Questlove

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

Hiding In Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat by The Door — J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

Best Comedy Album

The Closer — Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow

Sorry — Louis CK

We All Scream — Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album

Caroline, Or Change — John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) — Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

MJ The Musical — Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Mr. Saturday Night — Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Six: Live On Opening Night — Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, To— Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; To— Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

A Strange Loop — Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

ELVIS — (Various Artists)

Encanto — (Various Artists)

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2) — (Various Artists)

Top Gun: Maverick — Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe

West Side Story — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

The Batman — Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto — Germaine Franco, composer

No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power Of The Dog — Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory, composer

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok — Stephanie Economou, composer

Call Of Duty®: Vanguard — Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy — Richard Jacques, composer

Old World — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Be Alive” [From King Richard] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Carolina” [From Where The Crawdads Sing] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Hold My Hand” [From Top Gun: Maverick] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [From The Woman King] — Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)

“Nobody Like U” [From Turning Red] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [From Encanto] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)

Best Instrumental Composition

“African Tales” — Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

“El País Invisible” — Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)

“Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues” — Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers)

“Refuge” — Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

“Snapshots” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“As Days Go — (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)” — Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)

“How Deep Is Your Love” — Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

“Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness)” — Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

“Minnesota, WI” — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

“Scrapple From The Apple” — John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Let It Happen” — Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

“Never Gonna Be Alone” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)

“Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying” — Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

“Songbird (Orchestral Version)” — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

“2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)” — Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)

Best Recording Package

Beginningless Beginning — Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

Divers — William Stichter, art director (Soporus)

Everything Was Beautiful — Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)

Telos — Ming Liu, art director (Fann)

Voyeurist — Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Artists Inspired — Music: Interscope Reimagined — Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)

Big Mess — Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) — Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

Book — Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

Best Album Notes

The American Clavé Recordings — Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady — Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)

Harry Partch, 1942 — John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Best Historical Album

Against The Odds: 1974-1982 — Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)

The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)

To Whom It May Concern… — Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Adolescence — George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)

Black Radio III — Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)

Chloë and the Next 20th Century — Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)

Harry’s House — Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Wet Leg — Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

Best Remixed Recording

“About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)” — Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

“BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix)” — Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)

“Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)” — Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

“Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)” — Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)

“Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)” — Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

Best Immersive Audio Album

AGUILERA — Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)

Divine Tides — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

Memories…Do Not Open — Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)

Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1 — Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra — Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Perspectives — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes — Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Jonathan Allen

Christoph Franke

James Ginsburg

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World — Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)

Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Eastman: Stay On It — Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

John Williams – The Berlin Concert — John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

Works — Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman — Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

Aucoin: Eurydice — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X — Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

Bach: St. John Passion — John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)

Born — Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)

Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11 — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets — Dover Quartet

Musical Remembrances — Neave Trio

Perspectives — Third Coast Percussion

Shaw: Evergreen — Attacca Quartet

What Is American — PUBLIQuartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Abels: Isolation Variation — Hilary Hahn

Bach: The Art Of Life — Daniil Trifonov

Beethoven: Diabelli Variations — Mitsuko Uchida

Letters For The Future — Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic — Mak Grgić

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Eden — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

How Do I Find You — Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? — Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)

Stranger – Works For Tenor — Nico Muhly — Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)

Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene — Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Aspire — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert For Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barna— Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Akiho: Ligneous Suite — Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)

Bermel: Intonations — Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)

Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God — Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)

Puts: Contact — Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved — Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)

(Main image: Courtesy of Crypto.com Arena/@cryptocomarena/Twitter; Featured image: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs/@RecordingAcad/Twitter)