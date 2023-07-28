facebook
Home > Culture > Music > Swifties, find out which Taylor Swift era you’re in on Spotify
Swifties, find out which Taylor Swift era you’re in on Spotify
Culture
28 Jul 2023 06:15 PM

Swifties, find out which Taylor Swift era you’re in on Spotify

Pallabi Bose

Are you a Fearless girl? Or a dreamy Lover? Or maybe you are in your Folklore era. With fans worldwide making a beeline for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert tickets, there’s no better time than now to revisit some of your favourite albums or eras — which Swift has dubbed each milestone of her musical journey. Fear not, trust your ears to guide you as you discover your most-streamed and top 5 Taylor Swift eras on Spotify.

Move over MBTI personality and Harry Potter quizzes, this time it’s all about finding your perfect Taylor Swift era match. Spotify unveiled a ‘My Top 5: Taylor Swift’s Eras’ feature on 26 July — think Spotify Wrapped, but Taylor’s version — which allows you to find out which are your favourite eras of her discography. If you’re attending the Eras Tour from March 2-4 and 7-9 2024, this is the perfect way to bond with your fellow fans. Who knows, the result might just surprise you! So, dear Swifties, “are you ready for it?

How to find your top 5 Taylor Swift eras on Spotify?

Which Taylor Swift era are you in
Image Credit: Pallabi Bose/Screenshot

No matter if you’re an Android or Apple user, you can discover your top 5 favourite Taylor Swift eras with just a few simple steps. Ensure your Spotify mobile app is updated to the latest version from the App Store (v8.8.52). Then, visit spotify.com/top5, where you’ll find a page to select your favourite eras.

Once you’ve made your choices, get ready to be enchanted! Spotify will generate a personalised digital card, inspired by the tour artwork, so you can share your eras with your friends.

For an extra touch of magic, eligible Spotify listeners will have their Top 5 Taylor Swift Eras personalised based on their streaming history of the superstar’s tracks on Spotify. Embrace the results and let the world know which Taylor Swift era you relate to the most.

Now it’s time to compare whether your head and your heart are in sync.

Which Taylor Swift era are you in
Image Credit: Pallabi Bose/Screenshot

We tested the feature ourselves — looks like it’s time to catch up on our homework and stream Speak Now and Reputation for the rest of today.

Hero Image: Courtesy Spotify; Featured image: Courtesy Pallabi Bose/Screenshot

This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia.

Taylor Swift Spotify eras tour taylor swift eras tour
Swifties, find out which Taylor Swift era you’re in on Spotify

Pallabi Bose

After graduating from Calcutta University, Pallabi started her writing career as a freelancer. "She's so pieces" is the phrase that describes her the best. Pallabi is another typical introvert who loves to hide behind written words. Music is her comfort language. Binge-watching and eating delicious foods is her favourite pastime.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.