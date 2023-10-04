Jungkook of BTS announces release date of solo debut album GOLDEN

BTS member Jungkook is set to release his debut full-length solo album, GOLDEN, on 3 November 2023 at 1 pm KST.

Jungkook, who is 26 years old, is the sixth member of the septet to go solo since the group’s mandatory military service announcement. GOLDEN, however, also marks the first solo album of his career.

He has previously released solo singles such as “Euphoria” and “My Time,” apart from collaboration singles such as “Who” with Lauv and “Left and Right” with Charlie Puth.

All about Jungkook’s debut album GOLDEN

In an announcement Big Hit Music said that the album is “inspired by the golden moments of Jungkook, the golden maknae [youngest member] of BTS and a solo artist.”

The label added that Jungkook will be “delivering special stage performances and making various appearances alongside the release of ‘GOLDEN.’”

Songs that are part of GOLDEN by Jungkook

Big Hit Music said that GOLDEN will feature 11 tracks, including Jungkook’s recently released digital singles “Seven” (featuring Latto) and “3D” (featuring Jack Harlow).

“Seven” was released on 14 July. Its music video also stars K-drama actor Han So-hee alongside American rapper and singer Latto. The single hit No.1 on Billboard Hot 100, making Jungkook the second BTS member after Jimin to debut a single at No.1. It was also the first No.1 song for Latto.

The single peaked at No.3 on Official U.K. Singles Chart, handing Jungkook the record for the highest-charting debut by a solo Korean act.

“3D,” on the other hand, was released on 29 September and is described as a pop R&B track with acoustics reminiscent of the mid-2000s.

A day before the announcement of his solo album, Jungkook earned the remarkable feat of replacing himself at No.1 on Spotify’s daily global chart when “3D” dethroned “Seven” to take the top spot.

What else has Jungkook released as a solo artist?

Among Jungkook’s other solo tracks outside of BTS are “Dreamers,” a song that was part of the official soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, and “Stay Alive,” a theme song for fantasy webtoon 7Fates: Chakho.

He has also dropped two free songs for German music streaming service SoundCloud — “Still With You” (2020) and “My You” (2022).

Which BTS members have gone solo?

BTS has been on a break since mid-2022 due to the mandatory military service requirements of the members.

During this period, J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga released their solo singles or albums before Jungkook.

V followed Jungkook’s “Seven” release with his own solo single “Love Me Again” on 10 August. It was followed by the songs “Rainy Days” and “Slow Dancing,” all three of which were part of V’s debut solo album Layover, which was released on 8 September.

BTS is set to reconvene as a group in 2025.

(Hero and Featured images: Courtesy of BTS_official/@bts_bighit/Twitter)