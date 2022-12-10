From sangeet to cocktail: These wedding songs will be a perfect addition to your playlist

The last trimester of the year is not only exciting because of the winter season kicking in, but also because it marks the beginning of the wedding season. A big fat Indian wedding calls for stunning décor, family and friends gathering under one roof, hogging on good food and the varied festivities. What perhaps completes a wedding is dancing to groovy Hindi songs and the celebration that comes along with it.

From sangeet ceremony to the moment the couple ties the knot, every occasion calls for a special song. And thanks to Bollywood, we are spoiled for choices. From the songs that might set a romantic mood to the songs that will make everyone groove, we have curated a list of Hindi wedding songs that you might want to include in your list.

Check out the list below:

Sangeet

Sangeet is one of the most important functions that kickstarts the wedding festivities and as the name suggests, it is a musical night. The stage is set for both the groom and the bride’s family wherein they welcome each other by giving musical as well as choreographed performances on a myriad of wedding songs.

Bachelorette

What’s a wedding without your girlfriends getting together to have that one night of fun. Bachelorette is a very important celebration for the bride where she celebrates her singlehood for the one last time with her friends, and this crazy night needs some good music. We have the playlist ready for you.

Bachelor Party

Why should girls have all the fun? While the bride is busy having a crazy night with her friends, the groom is also thrown a bachelor party. What’s a bachelor’s party if the boys don’t tease the groom for losing his bachelor tag? Well shenanigans like these set the mood of a bachelor party and with a playlist like this, you can’t go wrong. These tracks are perfect for an all boys outing.

Mehendi

Mehendi is a one-of-a-kind celebration with the bride’s close family members and friends taking part in this intimate ceremony. A pre-wedding event, the focus of the occasion is the application of the bridal mehndi, or henna design to the bride’s hands and feet.

Cocktail

The haldi and sangeet ceremony is followed by a cocktail party. As the name suggests, everyone gathers for a binge drinking night as they step out looking their best. It’s a night that involves a lot of dancing so you might as well pick songs that makes everyone shake a leg.

Groom’s entry

While all eyes are there on the bride, a groom’s entry too needs to be spotless and what better than a good song to make that happen. A perfect score will aid in making the groom’s entry to the mandap grand. Here are a few peppy numbers that will be perfect for ‘the entrance’.

Bride’s entry

Every single detail of the wedding day is of paramount importance to the bride and hence the bridal entry is something that has to be perfect. While all is taken care of – from her trousseau to the grand décor, a background score will make her entry flawless. Worry not, that’s been taken care. Here’s your go-to tracks for that perfect bridal entry.

Wedding

Indian weddings are all about vibrancy, celebration of traditions and abundant festivities. While bespoke couture and gourmet food are a staple, symphonies too have its own significance. While melodious tunes set the mood for main ceremony, peppy and upbeat numbers uplift the wedding milieu. Take cues from this well-curated list for your D-day.

Now that we’ve got you all sorted, let the music play!

