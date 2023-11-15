LSA Exclusive: Sid Sriram on exploring the spectrum of his identity through music

The sound of Sid Sriram is a multi-coloured tapestry of transnational influence, painted onto a canvas of generationally passed down Carnatic music. Having established his place as a musical maestro lauded throughout India after his success as a playback singer in the South Indian film industry, he now explores his identity on the global stage with his maiden all-English album, ‘Sidharth’.

“In the creation of this album, I was able to break down all the walls I’d made for myself. This album feels like my most honest reclaiming and celebration of the spectrum of my identity. One human being with a kaleidoscopic perspective and artistic vision to share with the world.” He tells us, as we dissect his reimagined sound. Having been trained in the South Indian classical form of Carnatic music from the young age of three by his mother, to discovering his love for Jazz and R&B in his later years; Sid Sriram effortlessly blends these genres in ‘Sidharth’, an amalgamation of Carnatic strains, gospel soul and R&B.

Born in the city of Chennai, Tamil Nadu before relocating to Fremont, California at the age of one, Sid Sriram found early recognition for his vocal prowess in the South Indian film industry after his work with the legendary AR Rehman on ‘Adiye‘ in the Mani Ratnam directorial, ‘Kadal’. Since then, the artist not only garnered a steady cult-like following with his soulful melodies in the industry but also worked with several renowned musical personalities such as Illayaraja. However, the cross-cultural essence of his identity as a musician who goes past the barriers of language was something the internet first caught a glimpse of during his time at the Berklee School of Music, where he became an overnight YouTube sensation for his rendition of Frank Ocean’s ‘We All Try’. With Sidharth, he brings his multi-faceted musical world to a larger audience with a reimagined sound that seems to be a culmination of his musical journey.

Sid Sriram on Sidharth, and the intersection of music and Identity

As he joins Def Jam Recordings the label that represents Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber and other pop stars for Sidharth, he takes a step further onto the global stage. A step taken at a time that felt most necessary, he explains. Performing a soulful acoustic rendition of Sidharth on the NPR Tiny Desk as well, his musical journey has been nothing short of a dream come true. As he opens new doors for his musical expression, the artist sets an example for the representation of South Asian music to a global audience.

We catch up with the musician ahead of his performance headlining at Bangalore’s most anticipated music festival, Echoes of the Earth this December and his advent to India. Where he brings music that he calls his most honest expression to date, to the people of Bangalore at India’s greenest music festival.

Tell us about the story of Sidharth, from its nomenclature to the album’s poetry-like lyrics, how do you use music as a means of storytelling and how much of it is autobiographical?

This album really felt like a deep statement of identity for me. Every song is based on some anchoring aspect of who I am. So much of the lyrics on this album are rooted in the questions that are ricocheting in my head all the time, a search for universal/eternal truths. I believe music is the most powerful storytelling tool because it allows one to express in layers. The lyric is in a symbiotic relationship with melody in a symbiotic relationship with harmony with rhythm, etc. For me, each dimension of music functions as an opportunity to express intent, feelings, ideas.

The title of the album came to me accidentally one morning, kind of fell on my lap (this spirit of serendipity was very present through the whole process of making the album). It felt like the perfect title for music that felt like a reclamation of all aspects of self.

With Sidharth, your first global English record, how has the journey been in discovering a stage for this aspect of your music? From your viral YouTube covers from more than 10 years ago to now joining Def Jam how has Sid Sriram’s music evolved? How has your time at Berklee impacted your musical journey?

I created this album at a time where it felt necessary. The source point wasn’t a novel idea or a search for validation. When the creative wave hit me when we first started making this music, it hit in such a way that seized my entire existence. It’s been over a decade since I first started making my own music, from when I started playing with the ideas of blurring the different parts of my identity through music. It took that long for the shapeshifting between genres and cultures to become effortless. Berklee was where I planted the initial seeds of cross-cultural germination. I feel like it used to feel contrived, but during the creation of Sidharth, everything flowed super organically and effortlessly. This album feels like my most honest expression to date.

While you have an enormous fan base for your work in the South Indian film industry you have also found a voice in English indie music that blends your Carnatic strains with RnB, soul and electronic. How do you co-exist between both your musical identities and find the right stage as a multilingual, multi-genre artist?

The source for it all is the same. My source is the exploration of how different worlds/cultures can come together in the form of a singular artistic expression. This quest has been an artistic one but also one that’s deeply personal. I believe music is one of the most powerful tools that we have to unify people. I used to try and silo all the different parts of my identity, myself as an Indian, an American, a playback singer, a songwriter, everything was fragmented. In the creation of this album, I was able to break down all the walls I’d made for myself. This album feels like my most honest reclaiming and celebration of the spectrum of my identity. One human being with a kaleidoscopic perspective and artistic vision to share with the world.

Between India and the US and the cultural diaspora of growing up with both influences, how does the use of music bridge the gap for you?

Carnatic music is my foundation and fountainhead. This rich, complex music form is the discipline I was raised on by my mother and is the framework through which I approach all of my musical pursuits. It’s a music form of such depth, dimension and exploration and that spirit acts as a unifying force for me no matter what I’m creating/performing.

How does it feel coming back to the South of India ahead of your performance at the Echoes of the Earth festival in Bangalore and bringing Sidharth to your fan base here?

I can’t wait. I performed at Echoes a few years ago and recall how powerful of an experience it was. As I’ve already said, the Sidharth album is super close to my heart and I’m truly excited to present the whole album during the set. I’m curating the whole set in a special way, it’s going to be a journey; can’t wait to connect with the fans in Bangalore after a long time!

With the release of Sidharth and since your NPR tiny desk concert, tell us a little about bringing Carnatic music, a discipline you’ve grown up with to the global stage. How do you think it opens up avenues for South Asian and Indian artists as a whole?

Carnatic music has been a lifeline for me my whole life. It’s at the very core of who I am and I take it on as a responsibility to bring the music form wherever I go. The Carnatic influence is a constant throughout the album, swimming in and out of every song, sometimes subtly and other times more in the forefront. Bringing Carnatic music to NPR Tiny Desk was a point of great joy and pride for me. I think we’re at a point globally where Indian/South Asian artists should fearlessly and unapologetically put forth who they are.

You’ve worked with musical maestros like AR. Rehman and Illayaraja in India and now Justin Vernon from Bon Iver, how has the experience been working with these talented minds? What are the key differences between the Indian music industry and the global music scene?

AR Sir is a mentor and Guru to me. He has been a hero of mine since I was a kid and he gave me my debut into Indian Cinema Music. I’ve learned so much from him and will forever be in awe of what he creates. Illayaraja Sir is a genius whose music I dove into when I was a bit older. Once I dove in, I got fully immersed and have learned so much from his approach to music. The few times I’ve worked with him have been deeply fulfilling. Justin Vernon’s music has been the soundtrack to my life since my second year in college around 2010. He was an integral part to the foundational sessions of the Sidharth album, and it’s been incredible becoming friends with Justin. From what I’ve experienced, where the intention and ability of an artist is deep, there’s no difference in the core soul of a musician, the soul just manifests in different ways.

Is it tough balancing Sid Sriram, the artist and the commercial aspect, has there ever been a loss of creative expression? Tell us a little about the process.

It’s not tough creatively because I feel like my convictions exist at the core of all musical pursuits. Sometimes scheduling, time and getting to rest gets to be a task. But my creative expression vibrantly lives in everything I do.

How do you personally resonate with Echoes of the Earth’s sustainability movement and focus?

It’s so damn inspiring! To see a large-scale festival put sustainability at the very core of its mission really is a testament to how powerful following a conviction and scaling it can be. A big thing I remember from my last time at Echoes was how magical it all looked and felt. Sustainability manifesting in visual, conceptual and sonic beauty. I love it.

The name Sid Sriram has been synonymous with rapid growth in the music world. What is behind the ambition and the constant evolution of the voice of Sid Sriram? What is the next exciting thing coming after Echoes of the Earth?

I have so much I need to say and express to the world. My pursuit is about healing and unifying through music and exploring the multitude of ways music can exist. So, inherently this pursuit calls for a constant evolution, a constant introspection and constant growth. I’m grateful to be on this journey. After Echoes I’ll be in Chennai all of December performing Carnatic concerts and envisioning/executing my next creative universe.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Sid Sriram