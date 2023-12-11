LSAExclusive: Osho Jain’s call for the Mountains

Osho Jain’s music is like a breath of fresh mountain air. Much like the message he touches on in his latest single, Kya Karenge, a soulful ode to the beauty of dying mother nature. We chatted with the musician about the environment and the use of expression as a platform.

Indie musician, Osho Jain believes in the simplicity of things. He is known for his well-written verbiage brought to life by seasoned baritone vocals that more often than not, are backed simply by ukelele or guitar chords. A poet at heart, we may credit his relatable lyrics and compelling storytelling as the core element of his music. But balancing the sensibilities of a singer and songwriter comes rather harmoniously to him as he tells us, “Honestly because I’ve always been singing while writing, especially when I’m creating music. I’ve always been playing my guitar, singing some melody and writing at the same time. So, I don’t know which is more prominent or which one of them is a major part of me because everything just happens together.”

From songs like Tu Aisa Kaisa Hai and Humara Ho Gaya that evoke a nostalgic warmth with their romantic lines to writing about more poignant message-driven topics, the change in Osho Jain as a songwriter put simply in his words – “I think the change is constant. My thoughts have matured. And that’s what I feel. While writing also, I feel I don’t write things that I would have written three years back or four years back. I feel good about it. Because I think I’ve been reading a lot. And I think it develops you. It matures you in a way that you think more before writing.”

The more mature songwriting of Osho Jain manifests in the form of his latest track Kya Karenge, a much-needed reminder for the masses. The song talks of a heartful message driven by the charm of Osho Jain’s music. In today’s day and age, where people in cities like Delhi and Mumbai are smoking in air worse than cigarettes on the daily; this seems like the perfect moment for a message like Kya Karenge. “It is the most important thing right now. I feel there is nothing more important than the message of the song. If get out of your house one day and just breathe, you’ll understand why. It is difficult. It is actually difficult. Everyone is buying air purifiers. People are moving back to their, hometowns. Bigger cities are just getting destroyed each and every day. And I think If we are not looking at it, we are purely ignorant. What I feel is this is the most important thing right now. That we should talk about it and do something about it.” Believes Osho Jain.

A traveller at heart, his tie to nature is quite evident in the lyrics of most of his songs like Khud Se. Along with the cover art for his various Eps that are reminiscent of mountains and oceans, nature has become a central feature of his expression. Kya Karenge takes it up a notch, talking about those very elements from a much more serious perspective. “I resonate very deeply with Kya Karenge. Because I’ve travelled a lot. I’ve seen a lot of beautiful places getting destroyed, especially in the hills. A lot of places in India itself. Even outside. I feel we are not preserving things. We are just trying to utilise every inch of them for our use. I think we should let some things be. And that is how I think we should start preserving things and making this a liveable place.” He states.

The strong message of the song is doubly told with a compelling music video directed by Osho Jain himself, “I really wanted to do a music video where it matches my own songwriting style. I wanted it to be a very minimalistic video. The idea was called The Last of Everything. It’s basically like a museum where you see the last of everything. And I just tried to show it very minimally. And that’s how my songs have been over the years. I try not to add a lot of things to them. I just want it to be very bare. That’s how I have made my music. And that’s why I wanted to create a music video similar to what my music sounds like. It should be a visual extension of my music.” He adds.

Laying it bare is exactly what Osho Jain does, not just in his raw expression but also in the simplest stories he tells. With a steady and intimate fan base, Osho Jain’s music comes with a presence that is truly heard by people in the most real way. “Honestly, my music has always been like the story of my life. And people have been kind enough to find their own stories in my songs.” He says. Adding the woes of the environment to his list of stories, he once again spreads his message, as raw as it can be; “I think all of us should just start talking about it.”, he says.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Osho Jain