Magnetic Fields Festival 2023: a journey through sand and culture

What does one envision when they hear of the Magnetic Fields Festival? Multiple iterations and versions surround the mystic desert festival that has existed on Indian soil since its inception in 2013, some of which compare it to the Indian rendition of the USA’s renowned counterculture festival, Burning Man.

Most stories about the underground music festival are shrouded in a veil, walking the thin line between reality and something otherworldly. Otherworldly would be a close likelihood to explain the Magnetic Fields festival phenomenon. One may wonder, what is the Uber-exclusive getaway really about? At the end of the day, a music festival will be a music festival. Right?

Wrong. We assure you, that nothing you’ve imagined in your wildest dreams can come close to the three-day festival in a 17th-century palace spot in the middle of a desert. The inception and execution of such an event, on a scale and stage as big, especially in India, would seem like a far-fetched whim. But seeing is believing- and we had the chance to witness this year’s rendition of the music festival in all its glory, up close, as we accompanied Pursue Hard Seltzer on their second stint at this popular, crowd-puller.

The hot and dusty dunes of Alsisar greeted us as we reached the setup of the Magnetic Fields Festival. Encompassing the grand Alsisar Mahal and the semi-arid desert region around it, around a skip away in Jhunjhunu district; the venue is a stretch from the usual weekend festival norm. Rarely would one imagine while they navigate through the narrow roads of the rural village in Rajasthan, after the 4-hour and some long journey from Jaipur; that at the end would lie the vast desert expanse littered with tents. The rows of tents come in all shapes and sizes, neatly lined up from the classic tents to the luxury Bedouin tents. Further ahead begins the festive tents, offering a range of food tents followed by the rows of pop-up tents to shop from which include brands like Almost Gods and 11.11 , after all the fashionable festival goers make for the perfect audience. And right ahead towering over the land, almost painted into the landscape, stands the picturesque Alsisar Mahal.

Stay at Magnetic Fields is a tricky affair. The options range from luxurious rooms in Alsisar Mahal a heritage hotel property to the local properties and guest houses just outside the venue, or the most common and daring choice; camping. Camping at a festival would be the most natural response, the most festival-like experience if we say so. However, the only problem – the weather. No amount of packing and preparation will prep you well enough for . Camping at the Magnetic Fields Festival is a battle, a war with the forces of nature that never ceases. As the sun sets in comes the biting cold, piercing through the thick layers of your tent. Then the sun rises and all the defences one readied against the chilly desert winter are deemed null and void, the battle is now against the pounding heat waves, that once again come seeping through the tents. As festival enthusiasts who wanted the raw Magnetic Fields experience, we braved the terrain and holed up in one such tent. A luxury Bedouin tent. Luxury or not the battle with Gaia didn’t seem to alleviate, however, considering the scarce amount of time we would spend in our tents, it barely mattered.

There’s rarely an instance of the three days of the festival that isn’t accompanied by the blaring of music from one place or the other. Sleep is a luxury, and silence is but a dream, which many try to make a reality with a pair of earbuds (which are sold on-site as well in case you don’t come prepared). But if music is your calling and music festivals are your jam, Magnetic Fields Festival is the right place to be. From the desert stage settled right beside the tents, that blast through the day, to the multiple stages in the Palace that play unto the morning; and if nothing else, the party-goers in the tents beside yours with their speakers; music is a 24/7 given at Mag Fields. Nothing screams music festival more than music, all the time, everywhere.

The multiple facets of the Magnetic Fields Festival

The sounds of the Festival

Speaking of music, the Magnetic Field Festival is and has been the hotspot for experimental sounds in India. A music aficionado myself I found myself pleasantly surprised by the number of new genres and artists we discovered in the three days. This year’s lineup was a carefully curated bag full of hidden gems. Ranging from homegrown names in the electronic music scene of India to global forerunners of electronica, electronic jazz, R&B and afrobeat.

Dele Sosimi was one such discovery. An afrobeat maestro who blends complex funk with traditional Nigerian elements, African percussion with a touch of wind instruments for a jazzy mix of music. After delivering a groovy performance you could spot him carrying his keyboard around, creating music in the rare moments of silence. Kareem Ali, another well-known global music force, had some highly anticipated sets of a blend of electronic jazz that set the perfect tones.

How can one not mention Jitwam in the same breath as electronic jazz? One of the mainstays of the underground music scene, the Assamese-origin Australian musician is a forerunner in blending electronics and live instruments each genre of which he performed at two different venues. Another stunner was Delhi Sultanate’s hot and heavy set in the Peacock Hall, an absolute bop filled with DHH and afrobeat, embodying the concept of reggae and had the entire audience on their feet. The much awaited performance by Dualist Inquiry, also known as the poster child of Indian electronica had the crowd enthralled with the first listening of his unreleased EP in a magical audio-visual experience.

Despite the multitude of magical performances the musical highlight of the three days would have to be the much-awaited show by Glass Beams. And boy did the Melbourne-based trio of Jewel masked mystics deliver. Their rendition of serpentine jazz/ psychedelia, born of Indian influence matched with their almost serpentine body movement was a sensory blessing. Each and every performance at the Magnetic Fields Festival from the Reggae to the Hip-Hop and Jazz to the hardcore EDM, every single performance was one that was felt to the core. The sounds had people lost in world’s of their own, a truly ethereal experience to say the least.

Cultural prosperity

But the charm of the Magnetic Fields Festival experience goes a step beyond the experimental electronic music or the late-night raves. It is the beauty with which it captures so many different elements in three days. Immersive electronic music, flashy lights and effects and breathtaking setups are only cogs in the machinery of the bigger picture. The multi-faceted intricacies of the event extended to the people.

The festival acts as a watering well for the welfare and revenue of the small village it takes place in. In more ways than one, it gives back to the people. A number of local stalls line the road to the palace specially set up for the event, selling festival necessities like Maggi, water and overpriced boxes of cigarettes make a decent additional income. And the local hands around the palace that deftly works in the shadows keeping all corners of the venue spick and span for the three days in continuation without fail- every odd job at the festival is fulfilled by the locals. Whom we have to thank for the top-notch hospitality and smoothness with which the festival was hosted. One can credit it to the famous Rajasthani hospitality.

Apart from local employment and inclusion, the revenue drawn from the festival tickets etc. also goes into the welfare of the people of the village be it for medicine, education or infrastructure, every year a sum is generated solely for the betterment of the livelihood of the people. This system of the Magnetic Fields Festival that lets its surroundings prosper is one of the many reasons that the event is revered to be the best of the best in India and globally. The underground festival marries cultural ties and contemporary methods to build a comfortable ecosystem for all who are part.

History for the Soul

The cultural weight seeps through the historical heritage of the palace into the walls of the Darbar Hall. High arching walls, surrounded by galleries where one can peep into the courtroom, rustic doors and intricate stone patterns with paintings of the Alsisar royal family adorned across the royal hall. The Darbar Hall was a stage in itself, one where the festival’s music took a turn to the more traditional. In the Darbar Hall, we meet Abhimanyu Alsisar, 16th generation heir to Alsisar royalty and also the man who created the Magnetic Fields Festival in all its glory. A man of many passions of which his deep love for the country’s folk music is made apparent at Darbar Hall where he hosts the gathering. An intimate crowd of the more elevated gather in hushed whispers on the floors of the Darbar Hall every evening while the raw vocals of Rajasthani folk music and classical ragas waft across the empty palace courtyards. Shoes are left outside as are one’s inhibitions as we experience some truly soul-touching renditions of traditional folk songs.

The Raja of Khetri would narrate between every performance, stories of these performers, brought here from the corners of Rajasthan by him for his brother’s wedding. Pukaar, the NGO dedicated to finding local musicians and artists and providing them with a platform to showcase their talents was founded by him for this very reason.

We found ourselves lost in these tales of tradition and culture of these small villages of Rajasthan, each different and yet so vibrant in their beauty. From sari-clad men twirling to the songs of the Mirasi, to a troupe of children performers, who had the audience entrapped with their vocal control and high notes, our evenings at the Darbar Hal were full of rich storytelling through the avenues of music and art. The performers would weave stories of the history of their region through soulful ghazals, haveli music and iconic folk tunes. Poetry and ragas, all were a part of these performances, a true cultural gift for the crowd. These evenings steeped in history and tradition are food for the soul whose impact will stay in the hearts of all those who listened.

Night time is to Disco

The sunset from the palace rooftops is breathtaking, elevated by the sundowner music and a whole lot of dancing. A beautiful meeting of golden and orange over a dotted semi-desert region. Once the sun has hidden itself away begins nighttime at the Magnetic Fields festival a story that stretches on till the sun comes back out again. The first sign of night is the cold, the cold comes pinching at your soul with the setting of the sun, a sign to head back and layer up. We did just that. Even withstanding the fashion disaster of wearing thermals, one is somehow never warm enough.

At night, the palace transforms into the stuff of fairytales- A beautiful spectacle of lights and sounds that is somehow reminiscent of an evening in Disneyland. That is if Disney land were a raving hub of 5000 partygoers and loud pumping EDM. Each stage is set differently, with a different genre of music for each; but the one thing all of them have in common is immaculate lighting and even better music. From astral mapping on palace walls to lasers lights that split across the desserts, the light show that happens at Alsisar Mahal at night is an experience for the books.

Back in the desert area where one eventually returns after the madness of the palace wanes, we find an area dedicated to the Magnetic fields nightlife. From drag shows to late-night dessert raves, the nights at the dessert are freezing albeit eventful. One such star in the desert nightlife has to be Pursue’s cosmic disco tent. From the outside, the setup is a futuristic show of neon lights and inviting signboards almost like a bar that walked out from the dystopian cyberpunk Tokyo in Akira. Once we step into the curtains that veil the inside, we’re transported into a whole different dimension. The hot and heavy respite from the cold outside barely gives one an arm’s length of space and yet that just adds to the charm of the underground layer. The disco-ball-lit tent curates a whole different vibe, housing a lineup of artists and secret acts that go through the night with a reimagined blend of disco and house music, people just sway to the immaculate groove. The purple-blue space is a jam-packed frenzy of pure movement.

All the partygoers sooner or later through the night find themselves drawn to the disco bar. “It’s called the Pursue Cosmic Disco Tent because when the organizers realized that our genre of music was disco house, they were like, this is something that we can compile and make something special.” Shared Anish Shetty, founder and CEO of Pursue. And the experiential vibe curated in Pursue’s disco tent deliberately reflects the hard seltzer itself. The nectar-like concoction packs a punch, and tastefully so, somewhat like a marriage between a cocktail and beer, deftly appealing to a whole generation of individuals, namely Gen Z. “With Pursue, the thing is everybody knows, they’ve got low sugar, low-calorie count, as much alcohol as beer. But it’s just more than that. It’s super experiential, it’s very new and I know hard seltzers are a big hit abroad, but we feel that the wave is coming to India.” He adds. As the only seltzer brand at Magnetic Fields, it was no wonder seeing a Pursue in every other hand. The tasteful flavours did seem to be creating quite a stir we for sure could attest.

Three days of no sleep, a runny nose and ruined boots later, we reflect on the Magnetic Fields Festival and unanimously agree- It wasn’t enough. The cultural shock of the festival is something that will take a few business days to recover from but is something we would do again in a heartbeat. The impeccable production and setup, the underbelly of cultural prosperity and the mind-boggling entirety of it all are something that can’t be found anywhere else in India- and the reason why people make the long journey to Alsisar from all over the world. A cultural hotspot for all kinds of people , old and young, friends, colleagues, partners, a range of personalities and professions who come together for this one mega festival sprawled across a desert and palace. The multi layered event and its 11-year heritage is an impressive feat. The underground music festival’s future is one we await in anticipation, and on that note, if that made you want to experience it for yourself- see you next year at the Magnetic Fields Festival!

Hero image: Courtesy Pursue ; Feature image: Courtesy Chirrag Guha