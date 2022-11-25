K-pop girl band MAMAMOO to perform in Singapore on February 9, 2023

Brace yourselves, K-pop fans; as one of your favourite girl groups MAMAMOO, comprising Hwasa, Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein, is set to come to Singapore with their first-ever world tour concert, ‘My Con!’ The quartet will dazzle at The Star Theater – The Star Performing Arts Center on 9 February, and the online ticket sale will go live on 30 November from noon onwards.

Love for MAMAMOO has been booming in Singapore, especially after the girls held a fan meeting here in 2019. The group has already kicked off their world tour in Seoul in November, with two full shows in their home city. The band will travel to Taiwan and Hong Kong before coming to Singapore in February next year.

All the details about MAMAMOO’s concert in Singapore

MAMAMOO My Con! World Tour: Singapore concert ticket prices

The ticket sale goes live on 30 November at 12 pm on Ticketmaster. The price of tickets range between S$128 (Rs 7,605.44) to S$288 (Rs 17,112.35). Those who opt for the premium tickets (S$288) will have privileged access to the band’s soundcheck ahead of the show. Stay tuned for more details.

More about MAMAMOO

The band debuted with their first song, Mr Ambigious, in 2014 and cemented their position as a mainstream K-pop music group with subsequent hits like “Egotistic” (2018), which has over 118 million views on YouTube, and “Gogobebe” (2019), which has garnered around 84 million views for its music video.

Hwasa is the most successful soloist, with her song “Maria” (2020) breaking records with more than 266 million views on YouTube. The quartet released a new single, “Illella,” which encapsulated the unique talent and versatility of all four members, in October.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Mamamoo/Twitter