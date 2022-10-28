Rihanna returns to music with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ original song ‘Lift Me Up’

The wait for the bona fide chart-topping queen to release her new single is finally over. Rihanna is back in the musicverse with the lead single “Lift Me Up” of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The track is slated to release on 28 October 2022 via Rihanna’s own label Westbury Road. The news comes several weeks after the National Football League (NFL) announced she will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023.

Here’s more about Rihanna’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original song

About ‘Lift Me Up’

After a hiatus of six years, the “Diamonds” star has recorded the lead single from the upcoming Marvel film. She took to social media to share its teaser.

“Lift Me Up” is an ode to the life and journey of the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the pivotal role of T’Challa in the first instalment of the Marvel superhero movie. The single is penned by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler and recorded across five countries. It is produced by Göransson. Along with Westbury Road, the track will be released in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records.

Marking Rihanna’s first single since her 2016 hit solo “Love on the Brain,” the teaser has viewers hooked, as the Wakanda Forever logo turns into a glittery ‘R’ for Rihanna.

The entire soundtrack will be available from 4 November and the original score from 11 November.

About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sees characters like Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) took up arms to protect their nation from other world powers following the death of King T’Challa.

This new phase introduces some significant changes, and Wakandans must unite with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to pave the way forward.

The film is slated for a US release on 11 November 2022.

What’s in the pipeline for Rihanna?

Besides headlining the Super Bowl halftime in 2023, Rihanna is going to make an appearance at the fourth Savage x Fenty fashion show for Prime Video.

Her fans are also eagerly waiting for her ninth studio album, which, she said in 2019, was nearly done.

(Hero image credit: Marvel; Feature image credit: badgalriri/ @badgalriri/ Instagram)