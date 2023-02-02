Come fall in love with soulful Hindi renditions at SANAM’s Singapore concert

The popular Indian band, SANAM, is known for their soulful renditions of old Bollywood classics. And now, the band is set to enthral audiences in Singapore with their music, on February 11.

The band, comprising Sanam Puri, Samar Puri, Venky S and Keshav Dhanraj, has given some of the most beautiful cover versions of classics such as Lag Jaa Gale, Gulabi Aankhein, Pehla Nasha, Roop Tera Mastana, Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam and many other songs. The band’s lead singer, Sanam Puri, has also given hit Bollywood tracks such as Ishq Bulava and Dhat Tere Ki.

Their music is known for the romance that oozes from their tracks – the smooth voice of Sanam Puri, the lead singer, accompanying instrumentals and collaborations with singers makes their music special. SANAM is best known for their modern take on these classics, and now, they are bringing the same love that they inspire through their songs to Singapore!

Book your stay at Hilton Singapore Orchard here

All you need to know about SANAM’s concert in Singapore

The concert will take place on February 11, 7:30 pm onward. The venue is Capitol Theatre, and tickets are selling out soon. If you are a fan, we suggest booking your tickets before they are sold out, because we promise that the event will be one to remember! Oh, and if you are seeing someone, try and take them along for the concert to add more romance to your beautiful bond.

Event Details

When: February 11, 2023

Where: Capitol Theatre

Time: 7:30 pm onward

Ticket Price: SGD 80 (INR 5,018.06 onwards), up to SGD 200 (INR 12,545.15)

Book your tickets on BookMyShow here.

Book your stay at The Fullerton Hotel here

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of @sanamband/Instagram

This story appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.