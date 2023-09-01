‘Seven’ songs by BTS’ golden maknae Jungkook to add to your K-pop playlist

Singer, dancer, rapper, art aficionado, martial artist, and video game enthusiast — the Busan Prince of BTS is a modern-day renaissance man. The idol’s career has gone from strength to strength since he first debuted with the K-pop group in 2013, and now his first solo venture Seven is currently taking the industry by storm. We’re listening our way through Jungkook’s best songs.

From being the first Korean to perform at the FIFA World Cup to holding the title of one of the fastest K-pop soloists to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify — Jeon Jungkook’s career is impressive to say the least. His musical journey, like most other members, has been a rollercoaster of sorts — seeing him go from a 15-year-old auditioning in reality shows to being a part of one of the biggest music sensations in the world.

That said, there’s more to the youngest member (maknae) of the wildly popular all-boy group BTS. Fans see him as candid and dedicated — as evidenced by his first tattoo being ‘ARMY’ and one of his most endearing moments being falling asleep on a livestream while interacting with them. This is a reflection of his open vulnerability, which has produced some of the most moving and engaging tracks. Not to mention, dulcet vocals that have caught the attention of listeners and experts alike. We’re taking a look at some of Jungkook’s best solo songs.

Songs by Jeon Jungkook for your K-pop playlists

Seven

Jungkook’s first solo rodeo — dubbed a summer anthem — is a UK garage pop track with a catchy melody, suggestive lyrics, and acoustic guitar detail. Featuring American rapper Latto — the song is as romantic as they come with Jungkook being quoted as saying by India Today, “The lyrics of Seven mean you want to be with the person you love all the time. Like the title of the song, from Monday to Sunday. The willingness to be with the love of my life every day is shown in this passionate serenade.” It quickly gained steam on social media, raking up likes, comments, streams, and views by billions. It also sparked several trends and broke numerous records, the most recent being the first song by a Korean artist to sit at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 for 6 weeks.

Dreamers

Jungkook officially became a part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with this peppy track underlined with an almost wistful melody and an exhilarating chorus. Keeping in theme with the host country of the sporting event, the anthem features popular Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi as well as Khaleeji percussion and Arabic refrain. The lyrics are motivational and hopeful, with the idol crooning about unity and turning dreams into reality. “Here’s to the ones that keep the passion. Respect, oh, yeah. Here’s to the ones that can imagine. Respect, oh, yeah,” he celebrates. Needless to say, it quickly went viral, with Jungkook stepping up to the stage for a jaw-dropping performance hours after its release.

Left And Right

After expressing his deep appreciation for Charlie Puth’s music and covering his songs — Jungkook’s performance of We Don’t Talk Anymore with the pop sensation at the 2016 Genie Music Awards went viral. Their collaboration on this breezy pop tune was, hence, a natural next step. Both singers — Puth with his falsetto and Jungkook with his honeyed vocals — croon over their respective former partners in the track. “Memories follow me left and right. I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here. You take up every corner of my mind,” they sing in turns. The chorus and hook use the panning audio technique, which allows the audio to move from left to right (as the song suggests) — best experienced through headphones. The track holds the reputation for being the fastest to surpass 1 million units in the US.

Begin

Jungkook’s first solo venture as a part of BTS came with the third track on the studio album Wings. With Begin — written by group leader Kim Namjoon — the group’s youngest member takes listeners through a journey that chronicles his path from Seoul to meeting the members of BTS. “Love you my brother, I’ve got brothers. I discovered emotions, I became me. So I’m me. Now I’m me,” he croons. Dulcet vocals melt into the catchy melody — the track ending on a high with distinct electronic details.

Euphoria

A popular part of Love Yourself: Answer, Euphoria’s composition is bright and open, featuring a distinctive synth sound, piano leads, and guitar details. The lyrics are optimistic — touching upon the happiness of new beginnings and young love. A fitting way to allow listeners into the world of the hopeful album. “Take my hands now. You are the ’cause of my euphoria,” the chorus goes. The bridge bursts into the song on an almost ‘euphoric’ note. Jungkook’s soft yet bold vocals, meanwhile, add dimensions to the listening experience. Needless to say, it was an instant hit, with the track sitting at number 2 for the best-selling songs in the world.

My You

The members of BTS are known to gift songs to their fanbase ARMY from time to time. This song came in right after the release of the group’s anthology album Proof as well as a day before their ninth anniversary. In a love letter to his fans — Jungkook sings, “All the reasons I can laugh out. All the reasons I sing this song. Thankful to be by your side now. I’ll try to shine brighter than now.” The vocals and melody are just as soothing and touching as the lyrics, with the track having an almost wistful, whimsical quality to it.

Still With You

First released in 2020, this track was Jungkook’s way of connecting with his fanbase — with the lyrics (translated) going, “We laugh together, we cry together. These simple feelings were everything I had. When will it be? If I see you again,” touching upon the singer’s longing to meet, and perform for, ARMY. The jazz-pop-R&B track quickly gained steam around the world, with fans reaching out to the singer through social media to express their gratitude and love.

Happy listening!

All images: Courtesy Jungkook