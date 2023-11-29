Spotify Wrapped 2023: Taylor Swift is the most-streamed artist of the year

The Spotify Wrapped 2023 stats are here and Swifties have a reason to rejoice. Taylor Swift has dethroned Bad Bunny as the most-streamed artist of the year with a staggering 26.1 billion streams worldwide.

However, the Puerto Rican reggaetón music icon has taken the highest spot in the top album category with Un Verano Sin Ti (2022). On the other hand, Miley Cyrus’ hit track “Flowers” dominated the top songs list after garnering 16.1 streams globally.

Here are all the details of the Spotify Wrapped 2023

Who are the top 10 artists globally?

Taylor Swift is a major force in the music industry today and her listeners have proven their loyalty towards her once again. The success of Midnights (2022), Speak Now (Taylor’s version) (2023) and 1989 (Taylor’s version) (2023) have become pivotal factors behind her sky-high Spotify Wrapped stats, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Swift’s milestone became more significant as she broke Bad Bunny’s three-year streak at the coveted spot as the top artist on Spotify.

Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year… pic.twitter.com/HZVkjvxp2D — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 29, 2023

The “Cruel Summer” star and Bad Bunny are followed by The Weeknd, Drake, Peso Pluma, Feid, Travis Scott, SZA, Karol G and Lana Del Rey.

To the delight of Swift’s fans, Spotify showcased 21 puzzle pieces with Swift-themed easter eggs in billboards, from Sao Paulo to Jakarta. These clues culminated in a video that gives her a fitting salute.

“For a limited time, when you play one of her songs on Spotify, watch as the progress bar changes and sparkles to match the song’s era colour,” mentions the music-streaming platform.

Who leads the list of top 10 songs globally?

This Spotify Wrapped 2023 category belongs to Miley Cyrus. Her song, “Flowers,” recorded a massive 16.1 global streams.

She is followed by SZA’s “Kill Bill,” while Harry Styles’ “As It Was”, which was the top song on Spotify in 2022, came in third. BTS member Jungkook’s “Seven (feat. Latto),” and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” completed the top five.

Swift’s “Cruel Summer” and “Anti-Hero” take the sixth and tenth spots respectively, while “Creepin” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, “Calm Down” by Rema and Selena Gomez and “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” by Bizarrap, Shakira take the seventh, eighth and ninth positions.

Which are the top 10 albums worldwide?

This year, listeners were more inclined towards past albums as most of the titles on the list were released before 2023.

Bad Bunny may not be the reigning artist of the year, but he rules over this category, taking the crown for the second time in a row with Un Verano Sin Ti with 4.5 billion streams.

It made history by becoming the first Spanish-language album to earn a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. However, it won the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album in 2023.

Taylor Swift’s album Midnights (2022), SZA’s SOS (2022), The Weeknd’s Starboy (2016) and KAROL G’s MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (2023) comprise the top five on this year’s Spotify Wrapped stats.

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At a Time (2023), Swift’s Lover (2019), Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains (2022), Peso Pluma’s GÉNESIS (2023) and Styles’ Harry’s House (2022) completed the list.

Which was the most famous podcast on Spotify?

As a leading platform for renowned podcasts, Spotify Wrapped stats also include a specific list centred on talks.

For the fourth consecutive time, The Joe Rogan Experience was crowned the top podcast of the year globally.

Call Her Daddy, Huberman Lab, Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain and On Purpose with Jay Shetty followed suit.

Spotify Wrapped 2023 also has personalised details

Spotify users will also get personalised streaming data based on their 2023 likings and trends.

Features like ‘Me In 2023’ (that defines your streaming habit), ‘Sound Town’ (matches you to a city based on your streaming patterns) besides the general user-specific top five genres, top five artists, Wrapped feed and a personalised message from the users’ favourite artist make Spotify Wrapped 2023 a great experience.

(Hero and feature image credit: Taylor Swift/ Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Has Spotify Wrapped 2023 come out?

Spotify Wrapped 2023 was released on 29 November 2023.

-How do I find my Spotify Wrapped 2023?

Users can access their Spotify Wrapped 2023 via the mobile app or desktop version or on the website.

-What months does Spotify Wrapped cover?

According to USA Today, Spotify collects data from 1 January to a few weeks ahead of the launch. However, in previous years it had capped the data till 31 October.

-What is the longest playlist on Spotify 2023?

The longest playlist ever is held by Oscar Lallier, with 10,000 songs.

-Is Spotify Wrapped for premium only?

All Spotify users can access the Spotify wrapped, however, premium users get additional personalised data.