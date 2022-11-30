facebook
Home > Culture > Music > Spotify Instafest is the new social media craze after Spotify Wrapped; here’s all you need to know
Spotify Instafest is the new social media craze after Spotify Wrapped; here’s all you need to know
Culture
30 Nov 2022 03:15 PM

Spotify Instafest is the new social media craze after Spotify Wrapped; here’s all you need to know

Preeti Kulkarni

Spotify never ceases to keep things upbeat, quite literally, for music lovers all over the world. Just as we are gearing up for our annual report card by the music app called Spotify Wrapped, it is time to now get your very own, personal Spotify Instafest — an imaginary three-day music fest with artists customised to your taste.

Spotify has teamed up with a third-party website, which lets you create your own contest card and there is a certain aesthetic appeal with which it is presented.

Spotify Instafest: What is it?

Spotify Instafest is nothing but a fancy alert mentioning your most listened artists. A dream come true for any music lover, it is presented in a form of their favourite bands headlining a three-day festival.

Spotify Instafest
Image Credit: Instafest

The music streaming service had come up with a similar feature called Spotify Pie Chart, conceptualised by UCLA student Darren Huang, which allowed the users to get their favourite music categorised into genres which they could share with their peers on social media. With Spotify Instafest, similar digital engagement is expected.

How to create Spotify Instafest?

This is the brainchild of Anshay Saboo, who is a student at the University of Southern California. To generate your very own Spotify Instafest, all you have to do is click on this website. There will be a list of 36 of your most listened artists. The three-day fest will have the three top artists from your list headlining each day. Here is an example below.

There are features to customise this, as you can add your own username with the fest, change the background and decide the aesthetics of your Spotify Instafest. There are three display themes, namely Malibu Sunrise, LA Twilight and Mojave Dusk. After selecting your preference, the image can be downloaded and shared on all your social media accounts.

Similar features offered by Spotify

Another third-party feature that you could play with on Spotify is Receiptify created by Michelle Liu. It allows users to make a receipt-like record of their song history. This one can be accessed by both Apple Music and Spotify users.

(Main and featured image courtesy: Image credit: Alexander Shatov/Unsplash)

Spotify Spotify Wrapped 2022 Spotify Instafest
Spotify Instafest is the new social media craze after Spotify Wrapped; here’s all you need to know

Preeti Kulkarni

After completing her PG in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Preeti has worked in a daily and a magazine before finding her calling in digital journalism. A lover of single malts and an avid pop culture junkie, you can catch her at the movies on weekends or binge-watching the latest shows on OTT when she is not busy preparing her toddler for his Hogwarts letter.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.