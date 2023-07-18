facebook
Culture
18 Jul 2023 03:35 PM

K-Pop group ZEROBASEONE announces first ever fan-con in August 2023

Sushmita Mahanta

Rookie K-pop group ZEROBASEONE is all set to host their first fan-con. The ‘ZEROBASEONE FAN-CON’ will take place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on 15 August 2023 at 7:30 pm KST (4 pm IST).

The interactive event for their fanbase, ZEROSE, will also be broadcasted online and in select CGV theatres across South Korea.

Also known as ZB1, the 5th generation group was formed through MNET’s Korean reality programme Boys Planet. ZEROBASEONE made their official debut on 10 July 2023.

More about the first ZEROBASRONE fan-con

According to sources, the group — comprising Kim Ji-woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han-bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae-rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu-vin, Park Gun-wook and Han Yu-jin — has prepared a variety of performances for the upcoming event.

The members are reportedly looking forward to interacting more closely with fans during the programme.

The fan-con announcement comes days after ZEROBASEONE became the first ever K-Pop group in 26 years to record over one million pre-orders for their debut album. The group’s 1st mini record Youth In The Shade, which was released on 10 July 2023, sold over 1.08 million copies in its first week, reported Genie Music, the official distributor of the album.

Additionally, ZEROBASEONE achieved the feat in just 13 days, becoming the fastest group to do so.

The last male idol group to sell over a million copies for their debut album was the first-generation Korean boy band Sechs Kies in 1997.

Ticketing details for the fan-con

FAN-CON ZEROBASEONE
Image credit: ZEROBASEONE/Twitter
  • Tickets for the official fan club members go on sale on 24 July 2023 at 8:00 pm KST (4:30 pm IST)
  • Tickets for the general public via Interpark will be available on 25 July 2023 at 8:00 pm KST (4:30 pm IST).
  • Tickets for the online streaming go on sale on 27 July 2023 at 2:00 pm KST (10:30 am IST).

For more details, visit mticket.interpark.com here.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy ZEROBASEONE/Twitter

South Korean K-pop K-pop idols ZEROBASEONE
Sushmita Mahanta

A PhD research scholar, Sushmita is a full-time writer and a part time poet. Clashing and colliding with words since childhood, there was nothing better than writing she could do to make a living. Notepads are Sushmita's one true love -- the unbothered victims drowned in the ink of her pen. An avid fan of K-pop and K-dramas, she mostly writes about Korean culture and entertainment. When not writing, Sushmita is dancing, reading, collecting books, learning about fashion, art, motion pictures, and appreciating BTS.

 
