Nayanthara on working with Ashwin Saravanan again: “Connect is a pure horror film”

Nayanthara, known popularly as Lady Superstar, recently starred in the Tamil horror-thriller film Connect which marked her second collaboration with director Ashwin Saravanan after Maya. Besides Nayanthara, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on 22nd December 2022 and was touted as a 90-minute movie with no intermissions. Later, however, theatre owners in Tamil Nadu were allowed to induce intermissions after they complained that the lack of one would lead to a potential loss of revenue. Connect received mixed reviews from critics but was praised by audiences as a nail-biting thriller which was high on the horror quotient.

Nayanthara on Connect and deciding to work with Saravanan again

While speaking about the film’s simplicity and her association with the director during a recent interview, Nayanthara shared: “I don’t know if you have seen Maya but it’s a little more twisted and filled with a lot of characters. But when Ashwin came to me with Connect, I felt the essence of its simplicity that is fresh and new otherwise everyone has a mix of genres. They mix comedy with horror, it’s horror with something else. So for a long time, I have not seen a pure horror film and Ashwin’s Connect is a pure horror film where if you are a true horror fan then you would love to watch Connect in theatres and experience it. I think the simplicity of the film and the script that he had made is what I like the most and also I think the emotional connect that he brought into the whole scene, I think that’s what I really liked.”

The film’s teaser was met with much intrigue when it was first released. The teaser showed Nayanthara’s character virtually connecting with a pastor (played by Anupam Kher). The teaser further shows how Nayanthara’s daughter in the movie is possessed and the trailer shows snippets of the exorcism that follows.

A massive star down South, Nayanthara will soon make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan. The film is set to release in theatres in June. In another interview, the actress spoke about her love for Hindi movies. “I think I must’ve watched all Hindi films. Name any Hindi film, I would’ve watched it. My all-time favourites would be Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham. There are so many films I’ve wanted to watch during a specific time. There are times when you’re low, then you want to watch different films. Irrespective of how I’m feeling, I always like watching Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” she said.

On the personal front, Nayanthara tied the knot with director Vignesh Shivan in June last year. The ceremony was well attended with stars from across India travelling to Mahabalipuram to wish the couple on their special day. In October last year, the couple announced the birth of their twin children via surrogacy.