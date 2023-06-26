Bigg Boss OTT 2’s most talked about contestant: Actor Nawazuddin’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui

One of the most talked about and high profile contestants on the second season of Bigg Boss OTT is Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui. The duo have been in the news for quite some time now – with their marriage falling apart and their kids staying with either Nawaz or Aaliya. With the duo having moved on, Aaliya Siddiqui is now a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Here’s all you need to know about her.

The estranged couple have finally found bliss in their respective lives. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui is busy with work, his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has reportedly found love again, as she shared a photo with her rumoured beau on Instagram. She said, “There are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship.” As she is currently in the Bigg Boss OTT house, fighting it out for the trophy, we dig deeper to find everything we know about her.

Know all about Aaliya Siddiqui

Early life

Born on 18 April 1977, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Aaliya Siddiqui was Anjali Kishor Pandey before she got married to Nawazuddin Siddiqui. After she got married to the actor, she converted to Islam. She had first chosen Zainab as her name. However, she later changed it to Aaliya.

Her wedding to Nawazuddin Siddiqui

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliya Siddiqui (@aaliyanawazuddin)

The couple got married on 17 March 2010, after having dated for 10 years. According to Jagran TV, the couple had broken up once while they were together, and Nawaz had gone to marry someone else. However, that marriage did not last long as they were not compatible.

After Nawazuddin got separated and divorced his first wife, Aaliya came back into his life and they tied the knot. They had two children together and a decade of marital bliss until 2020, when they filed for divorce.

Aaliya Siddiqui’s controversial separation

Over the last few months, the actor and his ex-wife have been entangled in a legal fallout over a property. Aaliya Siddiqui had shared a video online, with her kids, alleging that the actor had thrown them out of his house and wasn’t letting them in. Nawaz then released a public statement, denying all allegations. He said, “I am termed a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is that all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children.”

He also claimed that Aaliya has been receiving INR 10 lakhs every year for child support.

Aaliya Siddiqui’s boyfriend

As the picture of Aaliya Siddiqui’s alleged boyfriend went viral, she mentioned that how her children were her biggest priority in life, but she believed she has the right to be happy again.

As soon as she posted the picture, it led to a lot of questions among netizens as to who the mystery man was, since she had not mentioned him earlier. However, later during a media interaction, she revealed that he is an Italian man whom she had met in Dubai. She also revealed that they had been friends for a while before falling in love.

All Images: Courtesy Aaliya Siddiqui/Instagram