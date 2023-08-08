Abhishek Malhan’s net worth: A look at Fukra Insaan’s wealth and luxurious things owned

Bigg Boss OTT 2 might be in the last leg of its successful run, but fans are far from getting over it. The reason? The never-ending drama and twists on the show. And now, we have our first finalist of the show, Abhishek Malhan, who has been a strong contender right from the beginning. Today we are looking at Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan’s net worth.

If you have been following the show, you must be aware that Abhishek Malhan is popularly known by his YouTube channel, where he is known as Fukra Insaan. After battling it out through several weeks on Bigg Boss OTT 2, his efforts, games and hard work have finally paid off as he became the first ever contestant this season to win the Ticket to Finale. With a huge fan base and great wealth, here’s what Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan’s net worth looks like.

Abhishek Malhan net worth

The popular YouTuber has a huge fan following on the platform with over 7.43 million subscribers at the time of drafting this article. According to YouTube revenue charts, a YouTuber can earn from several sources. The main source is, of course, advertising revenue, where they earn an average of USD 3 (INR 248 approx.) to USD 5 (INR 414 approx.) per thousand views. They also earn from channel subscriptions, their own branded merchandise, among other sources.

While there are no clear reports on Fukra Insaan’s net worth, one can predict that he has amassed great wealth from his YouTube channel.

Another very important aspect of his wealth is his earnings from his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He is reportedly earning INR 30,000 every week, and he has been on the show since the beginning. That has definitely added to his net worth.

Most expensive things owned by Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan’s net worth also comprises a fleet of luxury cars. According to CarBike360.com, he owns a Jaguar F-Pace, the luxury SUV, whose price starts at INR 77.41 lakh in India, a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz which comes with a price tag in the range of INR 9.30 lakh to INR 12.45 lakh. He also owns a Tata Harrier, with a price range of INR 15.20 lakh to INR 24.27 lakh.

All Images: Courtesy fukra_insaan/Instagram