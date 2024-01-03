Meet Rinzing Choden Bhutia & know about her sustainable skincare brand Agapi Sikkim

While many of us dream of quitting our tedious 9-5 job to start something of our own, there are only a few who dare to take that bold step. Tired of city life, Rinzing Choden Bhutia longed to give up this rushed life and go back to the mountains, where she always belonged. She decided to give up her cushy job and start something of her own. This gave birth to her sustainable skincare brand Agapi Sikkim which brings the freshness of the farms and nature packed in great quality products.

Rinzing Choden Bhutia, who hails from Gangtok along with co-founder Varsha Shrestha, established the skincare brand Agapi Sikkim intending to showcase the North Eastern state’s rich natural resources that grow organically in farms to the world. Not only is Agapi Sikkim committed to redefining skincare through eco-conscious practices, but the team also concentrates on empowering marginalised indigenous women by giving them jobs at the start-up. The company recently accomplished an historic milestone and here is everything we know about it.

Agapi Sikkim: Everything we know about the skincare brand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by agapi (@agapi_sikkim)

The skincare brand features authentic Himalayan ingredients that help in creating a handcrafted skincare line. They aim to set a new global standard for quality and sustainability. Agapi has secured contracts with elite hotel chains such as JW Marriott and Taj Hotels. The products are available in stores across North-East and West Bengal.

How did Agapi Sikkim become a reality?

Rinzing Choden Bhutia has worked with companies like America Online and Asti Electronics and she also tried her hand at the landscaping business. Having realised that she was not meant to do this, Rinzing decided to return to her native state in 2012. Delhi’s poor air quality, pollution, lack of availability of space and her desire to raise her children in Sikkim made her take this bold decision. Once settled in her home, Rinzing decided to work on something of her own.

“My husband and I decided to stay on his ancestral property and build a farm stay around it in Kabi, North Sikkim, which is now known as Agapi Farm. We were building wooden cottages around the property when a casual conversation on avoiding plastic led to the idea of making it a sustainable farm stay,” she told HerStory.

In an attempt to make the farm stay a sustainable one, she decided to make handcrafted soaps, a skill she learnt at a vegan retreat where she had taken up a short course on making handcrafted soaps. The construction work on the Agapi farm got stalled when COVID-19 hit the state of Sikkim, but Rinzing kept making soaps in her free time. “Unlike other soap makers, I wanted to tap into the vast pool of medicinal and heritage plants available in Sikkim for centuries,” she told HerStory, which further formed the genesis for her brand.

Ingredients used in the products

Instead of sourcing the material from manufacturers outside the state, Rinzing decided to use local plants in her products. Tite Pati or mugwort, known for its many benefits, became one of the hero ingredients on the list. The products also include other universal ingredients like turmeric and aloe vera. Its bestseller is the Gold Facial Oil.

Further expansion of the business

View this post on Instagram A post shared by agapi (@agapi_sikkim)

Post-pandemic, Rinzing worked with the Skill Development and Capacity Building Department in Sikkim and managed to train 21 women in the village on how to make handcrafted soaps and skincare products. Over two years, she trained over 400 women and continues on the mission of empowering the tribal communities.

She decided to expand the business and enrolled herself for an online course in skincare from Formula Botanica, an organic cosmetic formulation school in the UK. This helped her to start manufacturing skincare products like creams and lotions. Agapi Sikkim was incorporated as a company in 2022.

Another milestone achieved

In a groundbreaking achievement, the sustainable skincare brand, Agapi Sikkim has managed to rake in an impressive INR 8.32 crore approx. (USD 1 million) valuation through a substantial equity infusion from prominent investors. This accomplishment not only drives Agapi as a leader in eco-conscious skincare but also commemorates the first Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in a women-led startup in the state of Sikkim.

Rinzing expressed her excitement to ANI, stating, “Our mission is to empower, uplift, and redefine skincare while preserving the unique heritage of Sikkim. With this funding milestone, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our vision to life.” The investors include significant local figures from Sikkim, prominent venture capital firms, and global impact investors. Japan-based Arun Seed and Ahaana Ventures are some of the most notable investors in this deal.

The significant participation of Alsisar Impact, a leader in fostering entrepreneurship across the Himalayas and hinterlands of India also gave this deal a massive push. “Anuj (Sharma) of Alsisar Impact has been working with other startups in the Northeast and being an incubator will help us expand with the right ideas and vision to take Agapi forward,” Rinzing told HerStory.

With the acquisition of funds through this landmark investment, Agapi aims to grow its product range and boost its growth trajectory, aspiring to become one of India’s top natural skincare brands. “And along with the business, I will continue to reach out to women from different corners of Sikkim, and not just teach them how to make products but also equip them with marketing, packaging and distribution skills. Now, they mostly sell through government channels like fairs and exhibitions, and I’m hoping that they can expand sales through other avenues too,” she added.

Learn more about the brand here.

Hero & feature Image: Courtesy Agapi Sikkim/Instagram