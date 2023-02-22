Expensive things that add up to Akshay Kumar’s whopping net worth

It’s been a three-decade-long amusing riot with Akshay Kumar in films. The actor who aces his roles in each genre is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the industry. The Khiladi of Bollywood marked his debut in 1991 with Saugandh, after which he did Khiladi in 1992. The film established him as an action star. And while people loved seeing him fight bad guys on the screen, the actor kept expanding his range of roles throughout his career so far. Today, Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood and has a whopping net worth.

The actor will be next seen in Selfiee, and is known to charge a huge fee for such roles. Apart from this, he also earns a lot through brand endorsements, his production house, and other investments. Akshay Kumar’s wealth has expanded immensely in the last few years and it has added millions to his net worth. He very well understands how to diversify and multiply his wealth which he spends on expensive things. Let’s take a look at everything that contributes to the Hera Pheri actor’s net worth.

Akshay Kumar’s net worth: Fees, properties, wheels and more

Akshay Kumar has appeared in over 100 films and has also been the host of several reality shows including Fear Factor. He is best known for roles in films like Dhadkan (2000), Andaaz (2003), Namastey London (2007), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), Special 26 (2013), Baby (2015), Airlift (2016) and Kesari (2019).

The Selfiee actor’s net worth

Khiladi Kumar is one of the most bankable names in Bollywood and his net worth is approximately INR 742 crores. His monthly income is around INR 4 crores while his annual salary is approximately INR 45-50 crores. He charges INR 135 crores per movie and is one of the busiest actors in B-Town. On average, he completes 4-5 movies a year.

Brand endorsements and other businesses

Most of Akshay Kumar’s earnings come from brand endorsements. The Prithviraj actor charges a massive INR 6 crore per endorsement. Since Akshay Kumar also produces films, the profits also add up to his net worth. He launched his production house in the year 2008 under the name Hari Om Entertainment Co (now Cape of Good Films). He then ventured into television with another production company called Grazing Goat Pictures in 2012. The actor also owns a Kabaddi team in the World Kabaddi league named Khalsa Warriors.

His luxurious house in Juhu and other properties

The Padman actor is considered as the most profitable actor in the industry, and he has rightly invested his money in properties and other assets. He owns a lavish sea-facing duplex in Juhu which has all the high-end amenities including a home theatre, a walk-in closet, a gigantic garden area, captivating art pieces and more. According to Housing.com, the property is estimated at approximately INR 80 crores.

Apart from this, Kumar also owns an elegant 1,878 sq ft apartment in the Khar West worth INR 7.8 crores. He also invested in four flats, measuring 2,200 sq ft each, in the Transcon Triumph building (Andheri). Mumbai Mirror reported that he paid INR 18 crores for the flats, which brings the cost of each flat to INR 4.5 crores.

Mr Khiladi also owns a Portuguese-style villa in Goa worth INR 5 crores. Since the actor also holds Canadian citizenship, DNA reports that he also owns a few apartments and an entire hill in Toronto.

Startup and investments that add to Akshay Kumar’s net worth

Akshay Kumar joined hands with Rana Daggubati to launch a fan engagement startup called SocialSwag. The new venture started in 2021 and secured US $1 million (approx INR 7.73 crores) in its seed funding round. In 2022, the company secured another US $3.5 million (approx INR 27 crore) in a Pre-Series A funding round led by IMEF and Unicorn India Ventures. He has also invested in the healthcare platform GOQii. He also announced his passion project the apparel brand Force IX in 2022.

Akshay Kumar’s fleet of cars and other luxury rides

The Mission Mangal actor is a proud owner of the Rolls Royce Phantom VII. The car costs approximately INR 8.99 – 10.48 crores in India. He owns a total of 11 luxury cars including a Mercedes-Benz, a Bentley Continental GT worth INR 3.57 crores, a Honda CRV, and a Porsche. He also has a Harley Davidson V-Rod in his bike collection. The actor also owns a private jet worth INR 260 crore.

More about his upcoming film Selfiee

The comedy-drama is directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Emraan Hashmi with Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. The film is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy Driving License. The film is set to release on February 24.

All Images: Courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram