Ajay Banga: Know all about the man nominated by US President Joe Biden to head World Bank

The first ever Indian-American to be nominated to head the World Bank, Ajaypal Singh Banga is the man of the hour. US President Joe Biden’s nomination has got Indians all over the world buzzing about the 63-year-old who has already created history even before taking over the post. Today we are looking at Ajay Banga’s net worth and more.

The DU graduate, IIM-A alumnus is in line and also President Biden’s personal choice to head either of the two topmost financial institutions of the world- the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. As ex-president and US banker David Malpass stepped down from the post a week ago, Banga has been nominated for the same. President Biden has said in a statement, “Banga is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history”. Let’s take a look at Ajay Banga’s net worth and wealth.

Ajay Banga’s net worth and more

While the exact net worth of Ajay Banga is not known, according to several websites, it is estimated to be in billion of dollars. Let’s find out more about the man.

All about Ajay Banga

Early life

Born on 10 November, 1959, into a Sikh family in Pune, Banga’s family originally hailed from Jalandhar, Punjab. After finishing his schooling from St. Edward’s School, Shimla, and Hyderabad Public School, he went on to study Economics at St. Stephen’s College under Delhi University. Later he earned his MBA degree from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

Career milestones

Ajay Banga’s net worth did not reach where it is today overnight. With a career spanning over four decades, he has achieved the most prestigious milestones. Having started with Nestle in 1981, he then worked at Pepsico and then at Citigroup.

In 2010, he took over the finance giant Mastercard as its President and CEO, and also a member of the Board of Directors, after having served as its COO. In 2020, Banga was elected as the Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) succeeding Paul Polman.

In 2016, Banga was also awarded the Padma Shri by the honourable President of India.

President Joe Biden backs Ajay Banga

After having served ex-President Barack Obama’s Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity, Banga is backed by Biden’s government as well. According to Indian Express, the White House briefing states Ajay Banga’s position as the Honorary Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce and his experience from his stint on the Boards of the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods and Dow Inc. puts him ahead of his game.

He was also a founding trustee of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, a former member of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, and Chairman Emeritus of the American India Foundation.

“Ajay has worked closely with Vice President Harris as the Co-Chair of the Partnership for Central America,” the briefing mentioned.

The statement also said, “Raised in India, Ajay has a unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges facing developing countries and how the World Bank can deliver on its ambitious agenda to reduce poverty and expand prosperity.”

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy President’s Secretariat (GODL-India), GODL-India , via Wikimedia Commons