Meet Ankit Aggarwal, Unstop’s founder who turned down the biggest deal on Shark Tank

So far, Shark Tank India Season 2 has seen many outstanding entrepreneurs trying their luck to crack deals with the sharks. While several succeeded, others had to return home disappointed. Amongst the many businessmen that arrived on the stage, Ankit Aggarwal — Founder and CEO of Unstop, has become the most discussed person on the internet.

The reason for this fame is unusual. The founder of Unstop, a talent engagement and hiring platform, was offered the biggest offer on Shark Tank India. Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Cardekho, proposed to invest INR 5 crores in his business for a 10% stake in the company. However, Ankit did not deem it fit and turned down the offer. He instead proposed a joint deal of INR 2 crores tabled by sharks Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain for a 4% equity. This deal has put Unstop on the radar.

The journey of Unstop is a humble one and Ankit Aggarwal has built a huge empire since its inception. The journey of how this company became so big is quite inspiring. You’d be surprised to know that the idea germinated in a hostel room and ended up becoming a website with over 5 million users and US $2.5 million (INR 20.62 crores approximately) in revenue this year. Let’s learn more about Unstop and its founder, Ankit Aggarwal’s net worth.

How did Ankit Aggarwal start Unstop?

⚡Drumrolls & Thunderclaps!⚡ Unstop is coming on Shark Tank India Season 2 tomorrow! 🦈 If you like me, watch me take on the Sharks, only on Sony! https://t.co/1GsK6mYhor — Ankit Aggarwal (@ankitagg) February 5, 2023

It all started when Aggarwal was pursuing MBA at IMT Ghaziabad in 2010. While in college, he used to miss out on several opportunities and was not able to take part in programmes and competitions hosted by different institutions, universities and businesses. The problem was that he never used to receive timely notifications about these events. This pushed him to start a blog where he updated information about college events.

He continued working on this blog when he enrolled himself at Harvard Business School to pursue a scholarship programme. He noticed that the same pattern of missed notifications prevailed at the University as well. Many people started accessing his blog which made him realise that this idea could also have a monetary value.

The breakthrough moment for Ankit Aggarwal and the birth of Unstop

After years of maintaining the blog, the first major breakthrough came when Reliance and Aditya Birla Group contacted Ankit. They wanted him to reach out to students and start an employer brand. The year was 2017 and Aggarwal decided to convert the blog into a website. Two years later, he started the company which collaborated with a few schools. By 2020, the company had incorporated different categories which gave out relevant information about various fields such as engineering, arts and commerce which were offered in different colleges.

The move ahead?

After establishing itself as a listing platform, Ankit decided to grow the business. Back in 2021, a user could create web pages, make and take payments, do coding, and do assessments on the platform.

Net worth of Ankit Aggarwal

The Founder & CEO of Unstop reportedly has a net worth of over INR 45.3 crores. When not working on Unstop, he is often spotted on the stage as a TEDx speaker. He is also included in the list of Forbes-GMI Top 100 Great People Managers. As for the company, it is working with more than 10,000 colleges and 1,000 companies who are listing their opportunities on the website.

Hero Image: Courtesy YouTube; Feature Image: Courtesy Ankit Aggarwal/LinkedIn