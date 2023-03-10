Who is Kaushik Mukherjee, Vineeta Singh’s husband and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics?

Sugar Cosmetics is attaining new heights of popularity every day, more so ever since founder Vineeta Singh got on the panel of Shark Tank India. But did you know the co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics and the unseen force behind the INR 4,000 crore giant? Meet Kaushik Mukherjee, Vineeta Singh’s husband.

Sugar Cosmetics needs no introduction. One of the most-loved makeup brands for Gen Z and millennials alike, Sugar is a major driving force in the market. The brand was founded by husband-wife duo Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee in 2015 and it was almost an instant success. With Vineeta Singh being on Shark Tank India, that further added to the brand visibility and overall brand value. But her co-founder husband who runs the company behind the scenes, Kaushik Mukherjee is also the COO of Sugar Cosmetics. Let’s find out everything that you need to know about Vineeta Singh’s husband, Mr. Mukherjee.

Everything you need to know about Vineeta Singh’s husband, Kaushik Mukherjee

Education and early life

Born on 17 June, 1983, in a middle-class Bengali family in Kolkata, Mukherjee studied at Don Bosco School. Later he studied Electrical Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS) Pilani, and then went on to do his MBA from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, where he was also chosen as the Best All-Rounder of his batch. This is where he met Vineeta Singh and later the two joined forces to start Sugar.

Kaushik Mukherjee got married to Vineeta Singh in October 2011.

Mukherjee worked as an Applications Engineer at Oracle Corporation, Hyderabad from 2004 to 2006. He also worked at McKinsey and at another company based in Mumbai.

In 2012, he started a company called Fab Bag, which is a monthly beauty and makeup subscription for women, before finally establishing Sugar Cosmetics a couple of years later.

Vineeta Singh’s husband Kaushik Mukherjee’s net worth

According to a report by Financial Express, Mukherjee’s wealth currently stands at US $500 million (more than INR 4,000 crores), while Vineeta Singh’s net worth is INR 300 crores.

Growth of Sugar Cosmetics

In just the first year of its launch, Sugar Cosmetics managed to earn INR 52 lakhs, which took even Singh and Mukherjee by surprise. But this was just the beginning. In 2017, the sales grew to INR 11 crores, and by 2020, it spiked to INR 105 crores.

By May 2022, the brand reached a valuation of US $500 million.

Entering a highly competitive market, Vineeta Singh and her husband Kaushik Mukherjee’s brainchild Sugar Cosmetics has created a niche for itself.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram