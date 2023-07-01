All about the controversial life of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ 2 contestant Pooja Bhatt

In a twist that Bollywood fans never saw coming, Bollywood actress and Mahesh Bhatt’s eldest daughter Pooja Bhatt was roped in for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. As the show is in full swing, Bhatt has become one of the most talked about contestants. With several controversies trailing behind her, here’s all you need to know about Pooja Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt’s half-sister, Pooja Bhatt is known to have her father’s temperament and the reputation of not mincing words. In the 90s, when most Indians were still trying to keep up with the sudden boom in technology and entertainment, Pooja Bhatt was known to always speak her mind and being ahead of her time. Bhatt had earlier said in multiple interviews how she said no to several films because her then boyfriend did not want her to become an actress. She later married her longtime boyfriend, the Channel V VJ Manish Makjiha in 2003. After 11 years of marital bliss, the duo got divorced in 2014. As she is battling it out for the Bigg Boss trophy, we are digging deep to find out everything about her.

All you need to know about Pooja Bhatt

Early life

The daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his first wife Kiran Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt was born on 24 February 1972. Her descent is quite interesting and diverse. She is a Gujarati from her father’s side. Her mother Kiran was originally known as Loraine Bright. From the maternal side, she has English, Scottish, Armenian, and Burmese roots. She has a sibling Rahul Bhatt, and half-sisters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.

Career

In 1989, Pooja Bhatt made her debut when she was just 17 in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film Daddy, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Anupam Kher played the role of her alcoholic father.

The biggest turning point of her career was in 1991, with the superhit film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, a remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood classic It Happened One Night. She starred alongside Aamir Khan in this musical blockbuster.

Some of her other famous films include Sadak with Sanjay Dutt in 1991, three films with Rahul Roy, namely Junoon, Jaanam, and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Hum Dono with Rishi Kapoor, Angrakshak with Sunny Deol in 1995, Chaahat alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 1996 and many more.

She later ventured into direction and has five films in her filmmaking portfolio. She made her directorial debut with John Abraham and Udita Goswami-starrer musical, Paap, in 2004. Holiday in 2006, Dhokha in 2007, Kajraare in 2010 and Jism 2 in 2012 are the other films she directed.

In 2021, Pooja Bhatt made her debut in the OTT space with Netflix’s Bombay Begums, also starring Rahul Bose, Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami and others.

All Images: Courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram