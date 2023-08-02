7 book recommendations by Amish Tripathi that will change your views on life

Known best for his Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra Series, author Amish Tripathi has made quite the mark among Indian readers. With over 6 million copies sold just in India, Amish Tripathi is one of the most eminent authors we have today. But beyond his own books, he has some interesting book recommendations that every Indian should consider reading. Here are the eight best books recommended by Amish Tripathi.

A banker-turned-author from IIM Calcutta, Amish Tripathi is also Minister at the High Commission of India in the UK and the youngest Director of the Nehru Centre, London. His debut novel The Immortals of Meluha was a massive success, which prompted him to quit his banking career and pursue writing full-time. An ardent admirer of history, mythology and philosophy, Amish Tripathi’s books are a reflection of his passions. Like every great author, he has some great book recommendations as well, and that’s what we are going to look at today.

Amish Tripathi’s book recommendations

Ramayana

Originally written in Sanskrit by Maharishi Valmiki, Ramayana is one of the two Hindu epics. It chronicles the life of Ram, the prince of Ayodhya, who is exiled for 14 years into the forest on his father’s (King Dashrath) orders. He travels with his wife Sita and younger brother Laxman, but Sita is kidnapped by the evil king Ravana after he successfully lures Ram and Laxman away. This results in a massive war and Ram finally brings Sita back to Ayodhya.

Mahabharata

The other epic of Hinduism, Mahabharata is the tale of the rivalry between two groups of cousins — the Kauravas and the Pandavas. The cousins go through years of struggle over the rightful heir to the throne of Hastinapura, which is ruled by the Kurus. This led to the epic battle of Kurukshetra between the cousins. This war also laid down the foundation of the Bhagavad Gita.

The Rig Veda

The next Amish Tripathi book recommendation and the oldest known Vedic Sanskrit text out of the four Vedas, Rig Veda is a collection of hymns known as suktas. These texts have different layers, which can be categorised into the Samhita, Brahmanas, Aranyakas and Upanishads. Out of these, the Rigveda Samhita is the core text, which is abridged into a collection of 10 books. The Rig Veda can be dated back to the early 2nd millennium BCE, from where the sounds and texts are believed to have been transmitted.

The Shiva Purana

A part of the Shaivism literature, The Shiva Purana is one of the 18 major texts of the Puranas in Hinduism. Even though it refers to all the Hindu gods, it majorly focuses on Shiva and Parvati. Legend has it that The Shiva Purana once comprised 100,000 verses spread across 12 Samhitas. Out of the texts that still remain today, the oldest manuscript most likely dates back to the 10th- to -11th-century. This Amish Tripathi book recommendation is an insight into what he likes to read and where his books are inspired from.

Kumarasambhava by Kalidasa

An epic poem by the great Indian poet Kalidasa, it is considered the finest work of the poet and also the greatest poem in Classical Sanskrit. Even though it is believed that the poet lived in the fifth century, the time of the composition of this poem is not known. Kumarasambhava is centred around the birth of Kumara or Kartikeya, Shiva and Parvati’s son. The famous sculpture of the Khajuraho temples is inspired by this poem.

Pancharatra by Bhasa

A Sanskrit drama written by Bhasa, Pancharatra is based on the Indian epic Mahabharata, which makes it a must-read in Amish Tripathi’s book recommendation list. Pancharatra translates to ‘five nights’, which forms the plot of the drama. The storyline revolves around the Kauravas, Pandavas and their guru Dronacharya.

Thirukural by Thirivalluvar

Known as Kural in short, this is a classic Tamil text that comprises 1,330 short couplets consisting of seven words each. These are divided into three books and are considered to be the greatest work ever done on ethics and morals. It is also known for being widely secular, which makes this book universal in its appeal.

(All Images: Courtesy Amazon, Hero Image: Courtesy Mnvrsr74, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)