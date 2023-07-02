Read like a billionaire with these books recommended by Anand Mahindra

When he’s not overseeing the USD 20.7 billion (INR 1, 69,859 crores approx) Mahindra Group, businessman Anand Mahindra enjoys collecting art, taking photographs, and listening to the blues. He’s also known for kicking it back with a book (or two)- often taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on several popular titles. Here’s a look at a few we’re adding to our reading lists.

The chairman of the multinational conglomerate Mahindra Group is a man of many interests. His social media activity – featuring inspirational quotes, hacks for Monday motivation, thoughts on everything from theatre to cricket – stands testimony to this. On Twitter alone, he boasts a whooping 10.6 million followers, using the platform to take note of grievances, get valuable feedback, and offer his team some direction. That said, he’s always only a retweet or two away from sharing his thoughts on popular titles in the world of literature.

This is a reflection of his passion for liberal arts. In fact, he once donated USD 10 million (INR 82 crore approx.) to Harvard University’s Humanities Center. “I am proud to be part of the intellectual legacy of India’s contribution to global thinking across the arts, culture, science, and philosophy,” he said, before adding, “I am convinced of the need for incorporating social and humanistic concerns into the core values that inform the world of business and have sought to do so with tremendous support from my peers and colleagues at work and beyond.”

He also set up The Mahindra University in Hyderabad with a stellar Media and Liberal Arts program and commended the efforts of 68-year-old Kerala librarian Radhamani who walked several kilometres every day to deliver books to remote villages. “The dedication to reading stands out in today’s device-dominated world,” he stated. Between this zeal for the written word, his short read Change the Rules that captures his inspiring 2014 address at IIM Ahmedabad, and regular updates on different books – it’s safe to say that Anand Mahindra is a bibliophile. Here’s a look at a few of his favourites that are worth picking up.

Books recommended by businessman Anand Mahindra