Read like a billionaire with these books recommended by Anand Mahindra

When he’s not overseeing the USD 20.7 billion (INR 1, 69,859 crores approx) Mahindra Group, businessman Anand Mahindra enjoys collecting art, taking photographs, and listening to the blues. He’s also known for kicking it back with a book (or two)- often taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on several popular titles. Here’s a look at a few we’re adding to our reading lists.
The chairman of the multinational conglomerate Mahindra Group is a man of many interests. His social media activity – featuring inspirational quotes, hacks for Monday motivation, thoughts on everything from theatre to cricket – stands testimony to this. On Twitter alone, he boasts a whooping 10.6 million followers, using the platform to take note of grievances, get valuable feedback, and offer his team some direction. That said, he’s always only a retweet or two away from sharing his thoughts on popular titles in the world of literature.
This is a reflection of his passion for liberal arts. In fact, he once donated USD 10 million (INR 82 crore approx.) to Harvard University’s Humanities Center. “I am proud to be part of the intellectual legacy of India’s contribution to global thinking across the arts, culture, science, and philosophy,” he said, before adding, “I am convinced of the need for incorporating social and humanistic concerns into the core values that inform the world of business and have sought to do so with tremendous support from my peers and colleagues at work and beyond.”
He also set up The Mahindra University in Hyderabad with a stellar Media and Liberal Arts program and commended the efforts of 68-year-old Kerala librarian Radhamani who walked several kilometres every day to deliver books to remote villages. “The dedication to reading stands out in today’s device-dominated world,” he stated. Between this zeal for the written word, his short read Change the Rules that captures his inspiring 2014 address at IIM Ahmedabad, and regular updates on different books – it’s safe to say that Anand Mahindra is a bibliophile. Here’s a look at a few of his favourites that are worth picking up.
Books recommended by businessman Anand Mahindra
- Girl Power: Indian Women Who Broke the Rules by Neha J Hiranandani
- Iqbal Singh Chahal Covid Warrior by Minhaz Merchant
- Inside-Out Leadership by Rajiv Vij
- Race for Tomorrow: Survival, Innovation and Profit on the Front Lines of the Climate Crisis by Simon Mundy
- A Promised Land by Barack Obama
- Those Magnificent Women and their Flying Machines: ISRO’S Mission to Mars by Minnie Vaid
This book tells the tale of fifty exceptional women with extraordinary stories. This includes scientists, artists, scholars, athletes, queens, and entrepreneurs. “With 2 daughters of my own, I’ve never doubted #girlpower but these stories really exemplify women rising. Fantastic new book to inspire the #nextgen. They’ll hear the stories of @kiranshaw @indranooyi but also the important untold stories of women like Manju Devi @NJHiranandani,” Anand Mahindra stated.
This story follows Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal who – along with a team – managed to contain the spread of COVID in India’s densely populated Bombay. This includes Asia’s biggest slum Dharavi, where social distancing is near impossible. This was done courtesy of what’s now known as the ‘Mumbai Model,’ which garnered praise from the World Bank and World Health Organisation. This innovation is also discussed in depth in the book. “An inspiring story of the defeat of the Corona Virus pandemic in the financial capital of India. A must-read, available on all online platforms and book stores.We need more such #HomemadeHeroes,” Mahindra exclaimed.
Life and executive coach Rajiv Vij lays out the path to being an inspirational leader in this book. This includes reflecting on subjects like emotional triggers, conditioned beliefs, and personal responsibility, amongst others. He does this by drawing from his own experiences as well as learning from the challenges faced by contemporary leaders. The promise? Better understanding of one’s potential. “The Inside-Out approach described in this book is crucial for anyone trying to be a better leader. I’ve written the foreword because I am a great admirer of Rajiv & I believe this book will significantly influence your life and leadership,” Mahindra noted.
In this book, Financial Times Journalist Simon Mundy talks to professionals on the frontline of the climate crisis across 26 countries, chronicling their challenges and the ever-changing world in the face of environmental catastrophe. All while offering a peek into possibilities the future brings with it. Simon Mundy’s new book. The video says it all. In reference to this title, The Hindu quotes Anand Mahindra as saying, “Utterly unlike any book yet written in this field. Packed with vivid human stories, from the most desperately challenged communities to the highest levels of global business and politics, it’s an essential guide.”
This book chronicles the life and journey of the first African American president of the United States – one of the most popular democratic figures in world politics. It includes a deep dive into his earliest aspirants and takes readers into the Oval office for a glimpse of the challenges he faced on an everyday basis. “Never thought I’d describe an autobiography as a page-turner, filled with nail-biting suspense. But I guess the life of an American President WOULD have more twists & turns than a Netflix thriller. Read this for an example of the prudent & judicious exercise of enormous power,” Anand Mahindra noted.
This book takes readers back to late 2013, when a group of women scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) spearheaded Mangalyaan – the country’s first interplanetary mission. This, after eighteen months at just a fraction of the cost and time that foreign space agencies had spent on similar missions in the past. “On my reading list now is @minnievaid ‘s new book ‘Those magnificent women and their flying machines, Isro’s mission to Mars’. Optimistic that it will encourage many young girls to pursue STEM in India and follow the Isro women’s path to glory…,” Mahindra stated.
Which of these are you picking up during your next reading session?
All images: Courtesy Amazon/Mahindra
