Books written by the British royals, from Prince Harry to King Charles

The aura and mystery surrounding the British royal family have been a subject of never-ending curiosity in pop culture. Be it portraying the era of Queen Elizabeth II and the impact of Princess Diana in the Netflix series The Crown (2016-2023) or chronicling their life in bestselling biographies, the British royals never cease to pique interest. While their true stories have garnered attention, the books written by the British royal family members have also found their loyal takers.

Recently, Prince Harry released his memoir Spare (2023), and the book sent shock waves across the globe. Giving a detailed account of life behind the closed doors of Buckingham Palace, the book contains several revelations about the modern royal family that led to his and Meghan Markle’s stepping down as “senior” members of the royal family.

Interestingly, he is not the first of the royals to pen such a popular book. Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is one of the bestselling authors with many children’s books in her oeuvre. From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and even the late Prince Philip, several members of the royal family have shown their flair for the pen. Covering a range of subjects and genres, these books make an interesting reading list that sheds light on various aspects of their lives.

Famous books about the British royal family

While books written by family members make an interesting read, several noted writers and biographers have documented royal history and biographies in some of the most successful books.

Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words (1992) by Andrew Morton is one such poignant book. It reveals details and offers insights into the life of Lady Diana, her marriage, personal challenges and charitable work.

Similarly, Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch (2012) by Sally Bedell Smith is a fantastic account of the late monarch’s childhood, accession to the throne and handling the royal spotlight.

Books from the modern era of the British monarchy, like Meghan: A Hollywood Princess (2018) by Morton, The Palace Papers (2022) by Brown and Kate: The Future Queen (2013) by Katie Nicholl, offer compelling narratives as well.

While these famous titles uncover lesser-known details about the royal family, the books authored by the family members themselves offer unique insights into their interests and perspectives.

Some of the books written by members of the British royal family