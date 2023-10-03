Meet Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids in chronological order

Anyone who grew up in the ’90s would recall the remarkable influence that ‘Brangelina’ wielded on pop culture. Madly in love and frequently mired in controversies, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were a lot more than their undeniable talents, beauty and tumultuous love life. They were a dynamic couple, defined not only by their celebrity clout but also by their unwavering commitment to philanthropy. Yet, what’s most endearing about them is their brood of six children.

In an era when Hollywood relationships often flickered and faded like shooting stars, Jolie and Pitt defied the trend, standing united by a bond that transcended the trappings of fame, fortune and even divorce.

Yes, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, once the epitome of celebrity glamour, split in 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years of being together —but they continue to stand as devoted parents to an extraordinary brood of six children.

Brangelina’s unconventional journey into parenthood

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s journey into parenthood commenced in 2002 when Jolie took her first step towards motherhood by adopting Maddox Chivan, now 22, from a Cambodian orphanage. Three years later, their family expanded again with the adoption of Zahara Marley, now 18, a radiant soul born in Ethiopia. When Jolie started dating Pitt, he chose to officially adopt these two remarkable young individuals as his own.

But their story didn’t conclude there. In 2006, they announced their pregnancy and welcomed their first biological child Shiloh Nouvel, now 17, into the world. Shortly thereafter, the couple extended their love halfway across the globe and went all the way to Vietnam, where they adopted Pax Thien, now 19, enriching their family’s cultural diversity.

And in 2008, the Hollywood power couple’s home brimmed with even more love as they joyfully welcomed their twins, Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, now 15, into the world.

For the children, their diverse family and multicultural upbringing have had a profoundly positive impact on them. Jolie, on her part, also cherishes the diversity of her household and believes it has played a pivotal role in shaping her kids into the unique individuals they are today.

Brad Pitt, too, has expressed his desire for their children to pursue their passions and dreams, allowing them the freedom to explore their own unique paths in life.

As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids continue to grow and evolve, they remain steadfast in their commitment to nurturing their individuality and guiding them towards a path of self-discovery.

Let’s dig deeper into the lives of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 6 kids

While this A-list Hollywood couple may no longer share the spotlight romantically, their enduring love for their six remarkable children remains a testament to the power of family.

So, let’s take a closer look and get to know the six incredible individuals who have grown up amidst the whirlwind of showbiz, all the while embracing their own unique journeys and aspirations.

Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt

Maddox, the eldest of Brad and Angelina’s children, was born on August 5, 2001, in Cambodia. His journey into the Jolie-Pitt family began in 2002 when he was just seven months old. Prior to this, Maddox had spent his early months in an orphanage. Angelina, who had developed a deep affinity for Cambodia while filming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider the previous year, decided to adopt him. She vividly recalls the moment she met Maddox in the orphanage, seeing him lying in a box suspended from the ceiling and feeling an overwhelming connection that brought tears to her eyes.

At the time of Maddox’s adoption, Angelina was still married to Billy Bob Thornton. However, she took the bold step of adopting Maddox on her own. A few months later, her marriage with Thornton ended, and she took on the responsibility of raising Maddox on her own. In 2005, Angelina got romantically involved with Brad Pitt, and by the end of that year, Pitt had initiated the process to legally adopt Maddox as well, further solidifying their relationship.

As Maddox grew older, he developed a keen interest in both Angelina’s humanitarian work and her filmmaking endeavours. At the age of 15, he served as an executive producer on Angelina’s film First They Killed My Father, an adaptation of her friend Loung Ung’s book chronicling the Cambodian genocide under the Khmer Rouge regime. Angelina revealed that part of her motivation for taking on this project was to help Maddox connect with his roots and better understand his heritage.

At the age of 18, Maddox embarked on a new adventure, starting college at Yonsei University in South Korea. Angelina accompanied him on this significant journey, feeling a mix of pride and nostalgia as she bid farewell to her son. “I leave today, today’s the day I drop him off . . . I’m trying not to cry,” Angelina shared her emotions with Maddox’s classmates, struggling to hold back tears.

In April 2023, Maddox made a notable public appearance alongside his mother, Angelina, at a state dinner held at the White House. The event was hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honour of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt

Pax, the second-oldest of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt kids, was born on November 29, 2003, in Vietnam. His early years were spent in an orphanage in Vietnam, where he forged his first memories of the world. In 2007, Angelina herself made a significant journey to Vietnam, accompanied by Maddox, to bring Pax into their family. At the tender age of three, Pax embarked on a new life, officially becoming Angelina’s son. Due to Vietnamese adoption laws, Angelina took on the responsibility of adopting Pax as a single parent. However, in 2008, Brad Pitt also formally adopted him, cementing their family unit.

Upon his arrival into his new home, Angelina shared that Pax was taking time adjusting to his new surroundings and savouring his newfound sense of freedom. She described him as a “tough, remarkable little person” in a press statement.

In the years that followed, Pax began to learn English and formed a close bond with his older brother Maddox. In 2011, the family made a poignant return to Vietnam, allowing Pax to reconnect with his roots as they explored his home country ahead of his eighth birthday.

Throughout the years, Pax has made occasional public appearances alongside his family, attending events such as the 2018 Golden Globe Awards and the 2019 world premiere of Angelina’s film Maleficent. These outings offer glimpses into the life of a young man who is growing up in the spotlight while sharing his journey with his remarkable family.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt

Zahara Marley, the third-oldest of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt kids, was born on January 8, 2005, in Ethiopia. Her journey into the Jolie-Pitt family is marked by a heartwarming story of love and compassion.

Angelina had taken a trip with her oldest son Maddox to Africa when he started taking a keen interest in exploring the country. Maddox accompanied Jolie to Zahara’s orphanage. It was during this visit that the boy sensed Zahara’s need for care. Angelina remarked at the time that children, like Maddox, understand the emotions of sadness, poverty and hunger.

Zahara was just seven months old when Jolie adopted her in 2005. The following year, Brad Pitt also formally adopted her. Interestingly, Zahara’s middle name, Marley, pays tribute to the iconic musician Bob Marley.

Throughout her life, Zahara has had the privilege of travelling the world with her family, including a visit to her birthplace, Ethiopia, in 2019. During this visit, Angelina and Zahara met with Ethiopia’s first female president, Sahle-Work Zewde, engaging in meaningful conversations about Ethiopian culture, history, education and critical issues such as treating drug-resistant tuberculosis.

In 2019, at the age of 14, Zahara embarked on a unique journey as a teen entrepreneur, launching her Zahara Collection jewellery line in collaboration with jeweller Robert Procop. The proceeds from this collection supported House of Ruth Shelters, a Los Angeles-based organisation dedicated to providing transitional housing for underprivileged women and children.

In July 2022, Angelina proudly announced on Instagram that Zahara had plans to attend Spelman College in the fall, a prestigious institution. The caption on a photo of Zahara with her classmates read, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honour to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Much like her other siblings, Zahara also took up humanitarian work with her parents. In February 2023, Angelina and Zahara travelled to Washington, D.C. to meet with lawmakers, advocating for the passage of the Justice for All Reauthorization Act of 2022. This legislation aims to protect crime victims by establishing a victims’ right to evidence and agency reports, improving forensic science, addressing the rape kit backlog and confronting racial disparities in wrongful convictions. Zahara’s commitment to making a positive impact is truly inspiring.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt

Of the many kids, Shiloh Nouvel is the first biological child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and naturally, the anticipation surrounding her arrival was marked by significant global attention. She was welcomed into the world on May 27, 2006. Although Shiloh has spent most of her life in the US, she was born in the beautiful landscapes of Namibia.

From the very beginning, the girl seamlessly blended into her family. Angelina lovingly described Shiloh as “full of light and love” and marvelled at the striking resemblance between mother and daughter. Angelina also playfully predicted that Shiloh might inherit a bit of her own mischievous spirit.

Throughout her upbringing, Shiloh was encouraged to be true to herself. She never felt confined by traditional gender norms and often considered herself “one of the brothers.” Her family wholeheartedly supported her choices, particularly her unique fashion sense. Angelina always emphasised the importance of allowing children to express themselves freely, without judgement.

As Shiloh matured, she became increasingly involved in her mother’s humanitarian endeavours. At just nine years old, she expressed a heartfelt desire to accompany Angelina on a trip to the Middle East for World Refugee Day. Since then, they have journeyed together to various corners of the globe, participating in humanitarian missions and raising awareness for important causes. Shiloh’s presence on red carpets at humanitarian events further highlighted her commitment to making a difference alongside her mother.

Now at the age of 16, Shiloh enjoys dancing. She dedicates her spare time to honing her skills at the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles. Although she hasn’t spoken publicly about her love for dance, she has been featured in several videos shared by the dance studio, showcasing her talent and dedication. In addition to her dance pursuits, Shiloh has shown an interest in the world of theatre as well.

Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt

Following the birth of Shiloh Nouvel, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie welcomed two more kids, charming set of twins into their family – Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline. Born on July 12, 2008, in Nice, France, they are the youngest members of the vibrant Jolie-Pitt brood, rounding off their remarkable family of six kids. Knox’s name also carries a special significance as it honours Pitt’s grandfather, Hal Knox Hillhouse.

Upon their return home with the newborn twins, Angelina and Brad humorously described their household as “chaotic.” Nevertheless, their older children lent a helping hand in embracing the new additions to the family.

In her early observations, Angelina noted that Knox bore a striking resemblance to Brad, both in his emotional and physical traits. As a toddler, he exuded qualities reminiscent of his father.

Knox has predominantly grown up away from the glaring spotlight, although he did lend his voice to the character Ku Ku in Kung Fu Panda 3. In 2019, Knox and his siblings displayed their entrepreneurial spirit by selling homemade organic dog treats at a park in Los Angeles, showcasing their creativity and business acumen.

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt

Vivienne Marcheline, Knox’s fraternal twin, was born just a minute after her brother on July 12, 2008. She carries the name of Angelina’s grandmother, sharing a meaningful connection with her family’s legacy.

While Vivienne largely experienced her childhood away from the public eye like Knox, she made an early foray into the world of cinema. In 2014, she graced the screen in Maleficent, portraying the younger version of Elle Fanning’s character, Aurora. Angelina proudly recounted their rehearsal sessions at home and appreciated Vivienne’s ability to hit her marks, considering it a strong feat for a young talent.

In subsequent interviews, Angelina highlighted Vivienne’s genuine commitment to theatre and her diligence in understanding her craft.

When she’s not immersing herself in the world of theatre, Vivienne focuses on her education and takes care of her beloved pet bunnies.

