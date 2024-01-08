Prince Mateen and Anisha Isa Kalebic’s Brunei royal wedding: Events, guest list and more

The Brunei royal wedding bells are ringing. Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha Isa Kalebic will be tying the knot over a 10-day ceremony, starting 7 January. We break down all the details, from the guest list and ceremonies to the wedding date.

Prince Abdul Mateen, fourth son and 10th child of the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah of Brunei Darussalam, got engaged to Kalebic, the granddaughter of the Sultan’s special advisor, Pehin Dato Isa, in October 2023.

Reports suggest they have been dating for a couple of years. She also attended the wedding of Prince Mateen’s sister Princess Azemah, who got married in January 2023.

Here are the details about the Brunei royal wedding

The wedding festivities, which began on 7 January and will conclude on 16 January, include traditional ceremonies, royal music performances, banquets, parades and more.

Order of events and the nuptials

According to Town & Country, the Sultan of Brunei released an official statement announcing his son’s marriage in October. It read, “By the royal command of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah of Brunei Darussalam, the palace has announced the upcoming wedding of His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha Isa Kalebic will be held from 7 to 16 January 2024,”

Hello! states the lavish celebrations will kick start with the ceremony of the proposal of marriage to receive the Royal Command. A performance by the royal court musicians will officially mark the beginning of the joyous occasion.

The Islamic ceremony will take place at the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque on 11 January. Three days later, the grand wedding reception and a parade will be held around the capital city Bandar Seri Begawan.

On the same day, a royal banquet for the newlyweds will be held with guests and dignitaries from all over the world.

Who is expected to attend?

Prince Mateen is often seen accompanying his father on official tours and meetings with other heads of nations. They attended the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton and attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. They were also at the coronation of King Charles III.

While an official guest list has not been announced yet, the Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to be attending the royal couple.

About the Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha Isa Kalebic

Sixth in line to the throne, Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen was one of the most eligible bachelors until his engagement in 2023. A helicopter pilot in the Royal Brunei Air Force, he represented his country at the South East Asian Games in 2017 and 2019 for polo, states Hello!

He is also quite active on Instagram and has a follower base of over 2.5 million. He regularly shares glimpses of his work, visits and personal updates. He shared his engagement photo with Kalebic as a New Year’s greeting.

Kalebic, on the other hand, has a fashion brand Silk Collective and co-owns the tourism company Authentirary alongside her friend. When it comes to social media, she refrains from the limelight, but is, at times, seen in Prince Mateen’s posts.

