Tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz’s net worth, stats and career highlights

It’s always exciting to see new talent emerge in the world of sports. Whether it’s football, basketball, tennis or even MMA, young prospects are often looked at as the future. With perfectly honed skills and an unbreakable drive, these young athletes usually take the world by storm and sometimes even change the way the game is played. One of these impressive prospects is the tennis player Carlos Alcaraz.

The Spaniard is currently ranked No.2 in the world and it doesn’t look like he is planning on slowing down anytime soon. After all, the young man has won 10 titles at the age of 20! That is an incredible feat by any means. In fact, Alcaraz first turned pro in 2018 and since then, has gone on to amass a commendable record of 124 wins and just 34 losses. He even holds the incredible distinction of being the youngest number 1 ranked tennis player in history. His impressive win at the 2022 US Open further cemented his place as a budding legend and tennis prodigy.

With aggressive court-covering skills and a keen eye for ball placement, Alcaraz has successfully snatched wins over luminaries like Matteo Berrettini and Sebastian Baez. His performance on the court might have you wondering – what is the secret to his success? Could it be his all-court skills or his incredible first serve? Well, it’s a combination of a number of factors that contribute to the potency of Alcaraz’s game. So on that note, let’s take a deeper look at the career, stats and net worth of Carloz Alcaraz.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz?



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros)

Born on May 5, 2003 (yes he is that young!), Carlos Alcaraz started his journey in the world of tennis at a very young age. His father was the Tennis Academy Director of the Sociedad Club de Campo be Murica and pushed his son into becoming the powerhouse we see today. He was scouted and then left to train at the prestigious Juan Carlos Ferrero Sports Academy where he honed his already impressive skills.

He made his professional debut at the age of 16 by competing at the 2020 Rio Open, losing in the second round. Despite his loss, the tournament gave Alcaraz the motivation he needed to make it into the big leagues. A star-making performance against Stefanos Tsitsipas was what he really needed to get his name and brand out there. In March 2021, he made history at the age of 17 by becoming the youngest Spanish player to win an ATP Challenger title. His biggest and most significant win, however, came one year later when he won his first Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open. Given his impressive performance on the court, it’s safe to say that Alcaraz possesses a well-rounded game for such a young age, with his mental strength undoubtedly being his greatest weapon.

What is Carlos Alcaraz’s tennis ranking?

Carlos Alcaraz’s tennis ranking is currently No. 2 in the world. He was earlier ranked No. 1 but dropped a spot after losing in the 2023 French Open to experienced veteran Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. Djokovic ended up going all the way and won his record 23rd Grand Slam. The two had previously met at the Madrid Open in 2022, with Alcaraz coming out victorious.

Carlos Alcaraz’s tennis career: The early beginnings

His first stint with greatness began at the age of 17 when Alcaraz entered the Australian Open in 2021. At the time, he was the youngest competitor in the men single’s division and actually made it all the way to the second round where he was defeated by Mikael Ymer. Already known for his strong and focused work ethic, the Spaniard went back to the drawing board and returned to the Madrid Open with a vengeance. He defeated Adrian Mannarino to become the youngest person to win a match at the tournament. He then faced off against the person whose record he had just broken, Rafael Nadal. The older, more experienced athlete was able to beat the young prodigy in the second round.

Alcaraz later rebounded at the French Open and made it all the way to the third round. The young tennis player carried on this streak, making it to the finals of various tennis tournaments before being beaten by more experienced veterans. This was a great learning phase for Alcaraz as he was only 19 and had a lot of time to grow. In fact, at all of 19, he was already ranked as high as 38th on the men’s singles side of the bracket.

Alcaraz’s composure under pressure is something to be marvelled at. The man knows a thing or two about staying calm during the biggest moments of his tennis career. His ability to hit the ball from both wings has also served him well in his young career. Alcaraz also has some incredible footwork that gives him almost cat-like agility, enabling him to find a counter from almost anywhere on the court.

2022 and beyond

It wasn’t until the US Open in 2022 that the world really got to experience the prodigious talent of Alcaraz. Although the youngster did beat Rafael Nadal as well as Novak Djokovic earlier in the year, winning the Madrid Open, Barcelona Open and Miami Open, it was his performance at the US Open that caught the attention of mainstream media. He entered the tournament as the number 3 seed and went on to win the entire thing, beating an overmatched Casper Ruud in the final. It was this win that propelled him into the stratosphere. He was duly ranked No. 1 in the world after that emphatic victory.

He continued his hot streak all the way to 2023, winning the Argentina Open by defeating Cameron Norrie. Alcaraz also defended his Barcelona Open title by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals. The Muta Madrid Open was next and he smashed through Jan-Lennard Struff to capture his 10th overall title. He also set records at this particular tournament, being the first teenager ever to secure the title.

Carlos Alcaraz’s net worth and career earnings

As of June 2023, Carlos Alcaraz has an impressive net worth of USD 5 million, as per a CAKnowledge report.

While we do know his net worth, it’s a bit harder to put a round figure on Alcaraz’s total career earnings, since he is sponsored by massive companies such as Nike and BMW. There are no real records for those deals but what we can do is take a look at his total competition earnings. From what we can decipher, Carlos Alcaraz has made about USD 15 million in total. This figure comes from a report released by the official ATP Tour PR department.

There are no official records of sponsorship payouts and such but we can imagine those deals to be highly lucrative for Alcaraz, considering he is one of the most sought-after players of his generation.

Carlos Alcaraz: The future

Well, if past is indeed prologue, then the future seems to be incredibly bright for this young phenom. With the right mindset and work ethic, the sky is the limit for Alcaraz.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

This story first appeared on Augustman India.