Who is Chinu Kala, the entrepreneur who inspired the ‘Sharks’?

If you have been following Shark Tank India Season 2, you might have come across a lot of inspirational stories. But here’s someone who not only impressed the judges with her grit and determination, but Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, looks up to her for inspiration when things get tough for her. Meet Chinu Kala, the founder of Rubans Accessories.

We have all heard a lot of rags to riches stories, but we guarantee you, Chinu Kala’s account of how she made it in life will leave you with goosebumps. Rubans Accessories was founded in 2014, but the journey till then was something that welded a true entrepreneur out of someone who didn’t even complete her schooling. Here’s all you need to know about Chinu Kala, the entrepreneur who graduated from the ‘University of life.’

All you need to know about Chinu Kala

Imagine a 15-year-old leaving home in a fit of rage and trying to survive out there in the world with just INR 300. Most of them would go back home the same day. But Chinu Kala’s determination brought her from there to owning a multi-crore business today.

Chinu Kala left home at the age of 15, having just INR 300 with her, not knowing what to do or where to go next. For the next two days, she slept at a Mumbai railway station and ate only vada pav for meals. By then the going was starting to get tough and she needed to find work to sustain herself.

That’s when she started to work as a door-to-door salesperson. She would sell all kinds of home essential products. The only catch? There was no fixed salary. She would only earn a commission of INR 20 on each sale. On her first day, after being sent away from several houses, she still managed to make three sales, and earned INR 60.

While she stayed at her sales job for the next few years, she also took up a job as a waitress in a local restaurant during the evenings because funds were so low.

After a few years, Chinu Kala moved Surat and started to work as a distributor of Yellow Pages. Later, she landed a job as a customer care executive at a franchisee of Tata Indicom, and that’s where she met her husband and business partner, Amit Kala.

How did Chinu Kala receive her big break?

After her struggles, she finally made a breakthrough when she completed a course for makeup artists at Bharat & Dorris in 2006 and started to run a salon at her home. She got to know of the prestigious Gladrags Mrs India pageant and decided to take part in it in 2007 and even made it to the top finalists.

That’s when her life changed, as she started getting modelling assignments. She also started a corporate merchandising firm in Bengaluru in 2008. But all her struggles were finally about to pay off.

How was Rubans Accessories founded?

Chinu Kala realised her true calling lies in fashion and that’s where she wanted to make a mark. During her Mrs India days, she found out the difference that the right kind of jewellery makes in an outfit in the fashion industry.

That was when the idea of starting a fashion jewellery brand was sown in her head. She contemplated for years and finally in 2014, she launched Rubans Accessories, the result of her dream and hard work.

Rubans Accessories started operations from a 36 sq ft shop at Phoenix Mall, Bengaluru, but has been a hit since Day One. Kala reported that she made sales worth INR 1 lakh in a day. Today, Rubans sells extensively on Myntra and has two stores in Kochi and Hyderabad as well.

Chinu Kala’s story is proof that there is no substitute for hard work, passion and most importantly, determination.

