N Srinivasan: All about Chennai Super Kings owner’s net worth, life, career, and more

The Indian Premiere League (IPL) is the most-watched cricket event in India. There are a total of 10 teams battling it out on the field, and every Indian supports a team of their choice. Today, we are looking at one of the most loved teams, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and its owner N Srinivasan’s net worth.

Founded in 2008, Chennai Super Kings is based out of Chennai and has been a fan favourite ever since its inception. For most cricket fans, CSK is MS Dhoni’s team, and the amount of adulation he has earned is unparalleled. The MS Dhoni-led franchise has won four IPL trophies so far. But who’s the man behind it all? Meet N Srinivasan, owner of Chennai Super Kings, the man behind one of the biggest teams in IPL. In January 2022, CSK became India’s first Unicorn sports enterprise. Let’s find out the net worth and wealth of N Srinivasan, and everything you need to know about him.

All you need to know about N Srinivasan

Who is N Srinivasan?

An Indian industrialist, Narayanaswami Srinivasan, the owner of IPL team CSK, is the former Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and former President of the BCCI, the governing body for cricket in India. He is also the managing director of India Cements Limited.

Early life of N Srinivasan

Born on 3 January 1945 in Kallidaikurichi, Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, Srinivasan did his schooling from Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Loyola College, Chennai and Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, United States.

Career

N Srinivasan’s father T. S. Narayanaswami was one of the founding employees of the cement giant India Cements. N Srinivasan began his journey in India Cements as the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director in 1989. He made a name for himself very quickly for his bold and dynamic decisions and moves.

From 1996 to 1998, he remained the President of the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry and is still an active member of the Executive Committee of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). He remained the President of the Cement Manufacturers’ Association for five terms between 1991 to 2006. N Srinivasan was also a member of the Prime Minister’s Council of Trade and Industry from 1996 to 2001. Another prestigious feather in his cap was added when he became the Sheriff of Madras for consecutive terms from 1989 to 1991.

Coming to his cricket administrative career, Srinivasan was first elected as the Secretary of BCCI, courtesy his connection to the former BCCI President A. C. Muthiah. In 2011, he succeeded Shashank Manohar as the President of BCCI in 2011. He held the prestigious position up until 2014, after which, he was succeeded by Jagmohan Dalmiya. It was in 2008 that Srinivasan’s company India Cements bought Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

N Srinivasan is also heading Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) since 2002-03. He became the first-ever Chairman of International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2014. He has also held various positions in Golf and Chess administrations throughout his career.

Controversies

N. Srinivasan’s cricketing career has been riddled with controversies, especially that of his tenure with the BCCI. When he started making his way up in the cricket administration, he was accused of heavy manipulation to secure his position as the Treasurer of BCCI and later on, as the President of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

However, this was just the beginning. In 2013, he faced the massive IPL spot fixing controversy, when his son-in-law and CSK team principal Gurunath Meiyappan was arrested by Mumbai Police for being involved in heavy betting with bookies. Meiyappan was also charged with trading of inside information to bookies. Srinivasan faced nationwide outrage, with the public asking for his resignation. Initially he remained defiant, but eventually, he stepped away from his role and Jagmohan Dalmiya was appointed as the interim president. On 27 September 2013, Supreme Court banned Srinivasan from holding the post of BCCI President.

N Srinivasan net worth

According to Jagran Josh, in 2022, N Srinivasan had a net worth of INR 7.2 billion. A huge part of this whopping net worth comes from his earnings from Chennai Super Kings. CSK even earns from media rights, sponsorships, ticket sales, and merchandise sales. It has also amassed a huge sum from the prize money it earned when it lifted the trophies for the year it won.

Even though CSK faced a two-year ban (that’s in 2016 and 2017) due to the involvement of their management in the 2013 betting case, it is still one of the most reputed and profitable teams in the IPL.

All Images: Courtesy Forbes India