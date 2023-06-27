Shashi Tharoor: Books recommended by the Thesaurus of India that you must read

An Indian politician and bureaucrat, Shashi Tharoor has been a Member of Parliament from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram since 2009. Also known for his exemplary grasp over the English language, Tharoor is also an author and a public intellectual. While we can only imagine what a conversation with the bureaucrat would be like, here are some of Shashi Tharoor’s book recommendations that everyone must read once in their life.

While Tharoor is an author himself, his list of book recommendations is phenomenal in itself. Tharoor’s writing is known for being articulate and sharp-witted, just like his eloquent speeches. This list covers everything from fiction to non-fiction, because Shashi Tharoor’s book recommendations can never be basic, can they? Let’s take a look.

Shashi Tharoor books recommendations

The Argumentative Indian by Amartya Sen

In this book, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen focuses on the many pursuits of a vast country like India. Enormously diverse, India boasts of hundred different customs, a variety of perceptions and viewpoints, and hugely contradictory opinions on everything. The distinctiveness of India lies in its size and its people and that is what this book is about.

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez

Next on the list of Shashi Tharoor books recommendations is this Gabriel García Márquez classic. The 1967 novel is a tale of different phases of the history of humans, chronicled through the Buendia family. Originally written in Spanish, the book has been translated in several languages across the world. Having sold over 30 million copies, the book is considered a literary masterpiece.

Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie

Written by Indian-British writer Salman Rushdie, this book has made it to Dr. Tharoor’s personal list of recommendations. Modern Library has named it one of the 100 Best Novels of All Time. Set in an era of when India was going through major political developments, the book portrays how India adjusted and adapted to the Partition and Independence. Told through a family saga, the book stands relevant even decades after it was first published.

The Legends of Khasak by O. V. Vijayan

This Malayalam novel was author O. V. Vijayan’s debut work. It chronicles a young student in university who chooses a primary teacher’s job in a village called Khasak in Kerala over a traditionally bright future. The protagonist goes through a series of events in the village, only to realise that every event is dictated by Karma.

The Man Who Knew Infinity by Robert Kanigel

Based on true events, this Shashi Tharoor book recommendation is an intriguing and interesting tale. Based on the life of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, this biography touches several aspects of his life. From his Indian upbringing in India, to his unparalleled mathematical achievements, to his friendship with fellow mathematician G. H. Hardy, this book covers it all.

The Discovery of India by Jawaharlal Nehru

Penned by the leader of Indian Independence Jawaharlal Nehru, it is no surprise that this one has made it to Dr. Tharoor’s recommendation. Nehru wrote this book while he was imprisoned inside the Ahmednagar Fort for being a part of the Quit India Movement in 1942. This book is Nehru’s tribute to his nation.

The Book Of Laughter and Forgetting by Milan Kundera

If you are an avid reader, you are probably aware of Milan Kundera’s phenomenal work. To see that Shashi Tharoor agrees is every bibliophile’s biggest validation. With seven different narratives, all tied by few common subjects, this book portrays an interesting take on forgetting things. New York Times wrote, “The Book of Laughter and Forgetting calls itself a novel, although it is part fairy tale, part literary criticism, part political tract, part musicology, and part autobiography. It can call itself whatever it wants to, because the whole is genius.”

Heavy Weather by P.G Wodehouse

First published on 28 July 1933, this novel is a Wodehouse classic. A part of the Blandings Castle series, this is the fourth book of the instalment and a sequel to Summer Lightning, published in 1929.

