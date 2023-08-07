facebook
Elvish Yadav net worth: Earnings, 'Bigg Boss' salary and more
07 Aug 2023 09:15 PM

Elvish Yadav net worth: Earnings, ‘Bigg Boss’ salary and more

Sreetama Basu

One of the most loved and popular contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav is not new to fame and fan love. His popularity is evident from his YouTube channel, where he has a huge fan following. Today, we are looking at Elvish Yadav’s net worth, his wealth and more.

With more than 12 million subscribers, Elvish is a popular YouTuber, whose fans follow him with utmost dedication. His Bigg Boss stint has not only earned him a lot more followers, but also a lot of love from people on the show. He was a wild card entrant, but he quickly secured his position as one of the strongest contenders for the trophy. As Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in its final week, Elvish Yadav might as well be one of the finalists. While we still wait for the final list of the finalists, here’s how much Elvish Yadav’s net worth is.

Elvish Yadav net worth

According to several reports, Elvish Yadav has an impressive net worth of INR 2 crore. It is only expected to grow in future, due to his rising popularity on India’s biggest reality show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

Income sources

Like any other influencer, Elvish Yadav’s main source of income is from social media platforms too. YouTube, Instagram, Facebook are where most of his earnings come from. He also does brand collaborations, which adds to his income. He reportedly earns INR 8 – 10 lakh in a month.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

Furthermore, he also owns a clothing brand, by the name of Systumm Clothing, which is another source of income for him.

Coming to his Bigg Boss stint, did you know that he is one of the highest paid contestants this season? According to a report by FilmiBeat, he’s earning a whopping INR 15-20 lakh on the show.

Most expensive things owned by Elvish Yadav

If you follow him, you’d know Yadav’s fascination for luxury wheels. His garage is a proud home to some of the most exquisite cars out there. He owns a Porsche 718 Boxster, whose price starts at INR 1.46 crores in India, a Royal Enfield Classic 350, whose price is in the range of INR 1.52 lakh – INR 2.25 lakh. He also owns an expensive Hyundai car.

His fans have showed him unflinching support throughout the show, making him reach the final leg of the show. It will be interesting to see if he makes it to the finals.

All Images: Courtesy elvish_yadav/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is the net worth of Elvish Yadav?

Answer: Elvish Yadav has a net worth of INR 2 lakhs, according to reports.

Question: What is the monthly income of Elvish Yadav?

Answer: Elvish Yadav has a monthly income of about INR 8-10 lakhs, according to several reports.

Question: How much does Elvish earn from Bigg Boss

Answer: Reportedly, Elvish Yadav is earning INR 15-20 lakh on the show.

Question: Where can I see Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Answer: You can watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 on the Jio Cinema app.

net worth Elvish Yadav Bigg Boss OTT 2
Elvish Yadav net worth: Earnings, ‘Bigg Boss’ salary and more

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
