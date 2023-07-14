Everything about Elvish Yadav, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ 2’s new wild card entry

It has been a great week for all Bigg Boss fans as the makers announced that Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been extended for two weeks. The surprises did not end here, as the show got two new wild card entries, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia. But who is he? Let’s find out.

A popular YouTuber, Elvish Yadav is 25 years old and a social media content creator. He entered the house on the 27th episode, when Bigg Boss OTT 2 was already running in full force. Ever since the show started, there has been one controversy after the other. Fans are excited to see what the wild card entries bring to the table. But before that, here’s all you need to know about Elvish Yadav.

Who is Elvish Yadav?

The popular YouTuber is from Gurugram and has two channels Elvish Yadav Vlogs, which has 4.75 million subscribers and Elvish Yadav with 10.8 million subscribers at the time of writing this story. The first channel is for small videos about his daily life, while the other one is where he uploads his short films. He is also the owner of a clothing brand by the name of systumm_clothing.

Family

Born on 14 September 1997, Elvish Yadav lives with his father, Ram Avtar Singh Yadav, who is a lecturer, and his mother, Sushma Yadav, who is a homemaker. He also has an elder sister, Komal Yadav, who is married.

Elvish Yadav net worth

With millions of subscribers on YouTube, Elvish Yadav’s enviable net worth stands at a whopping INR 2 crore, according to DNA. With an estimated monthly income of about INR 8-10 lakh, his main sources of income are from YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and through brand promotions and sponsorship.

Even though he lives a luxurious lifestyle with a huge house and swanky cars, he gives back to society with his philanthropic work. He owns a non-government organisation (NGO), by the name of Elvish Yadav Foundation. Through this organisation, he helps with the education of underprivileged kids, and provides free meals to the needy.

Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia’s history

New housemates laaye hain new energy! Watch them spice up things in the house🔥 To catch all the excitement, watch this episode of #BiggBossOTT2, tonight at 9pm. Streaming free on #JioCinema.#BBOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema @beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/Oh5upZjIwg — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 13, 2023

Even though Elvish and Aashika entered the house together, they don’t like each other a lot. After the two met everyone in the house, upon their arrival, Aashika Bhatia revealed that Elvish had earlier made content roasting her. He had body shamed Bhatia. What further angered her was that Elvish had made a roast video of her without ever meeting her.

