Father’s Day Special with Sushant Divgikr aka Rani Ko-HE-nur and Pradeep Divgikar

Sushant Divgikr aka Rani Ko-HE-nur is one of the most celebrated drag queen and queer icons in India. She has not only revolutionised and redefined the way the world looks at the art of drag but has put India on the map over the years. While the credit goes to her and her paramount talent, one person who has stood behind her through ever phase of her life, supporting and unconditionally loving her is her father, Pradeep Divgikar.

In conversation with Sushant Divgikr and Pradeep Divgikar:

It is often said that a father doesn’t tell you that he loves you – he shows you. This Father’s Day, we are celebrating dads who’ve shown that love has no boundaries and doesn’t come with pre-conditions. They’ve embraced and empowered their queer kids and shown other parents how to do the same.

As drag queen and queer icon Sushant Divgikr aka Rani KoHEnur (@sushantdivgikr) says, everyone can be a father but not all of them can be dads. Sushant’s father Pradeep Divgikr laid out the red carpet for her when she chose to come out to him and since then, he’s been her loudest cheerleader and celebrated all her personas. It is fathers like Pradeep Divgikr who show us what unconditional love looks like.

Watch the video below: