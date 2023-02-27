Gautam Adani’s net worth: Looking at things that contribute to his massive wealth

The rise of the Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani has put him on the global index of billionaires time and again. In India, he has been a steady competition for Mukesh Ambani. Today, we are looking at Gautam Adani’s net worth, wealth and more.

With the ongoing controversies around the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani group, the graph of Gautam Adani’s net worth has been turbulent, taking him off the list of the top five richest people in the world. Even after the debacle, his net worth still remains in billions of dollars and he still continues to be one of the richest in India. Let’s take a look at the wealth and the net worth of the billionaire.

Gautam Adani’s net worth

At the time of writing this story, Gautam Adani’s net worth stands at $39.9 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index. Just a month earlier, his net worth was $121 billion, making him the third richest person in the world. He was even in line to become richer than Elon Musk. But the aftermath of the Hindenburg Research report has been taking a toll on the Adani group and Gautam Adani’s wealth as well.

What contributes to this net worth?

The companies he owns

The 30th richest person in the world, Gautam Adani has built a massive empire over a period of time. He has multiple companies under his belt across various sectors, from PV module manufacturing, data centres, water infrastructure, agri-output storage and distribution, bunkering, rail and metro infrastructure, defence and aerospace, real estate, financial services, oil exploration, petrochemicals and cement.

The companies he owns are- Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, and more. A major part of Gautam Adani’s net worth comes from the income from all these companies he owns.

A bunch of expensive things owned by him

A self-made billionaire, Gautam Adani’s lifestyle is as grand as his net worth. HIs business jets, the Bombardier Challenger 605, Embraer Legacy 650 with the power of two Rolls-Royce AE3007 A2 engines that he uses to travel for his business meetings, Hawker Beechcraft 850XP all contribute to his net worth.

He also owns a fleet of highly expensive cars, like Range Rover LWB, BMW 7 series, Rolls-Royce Ghost, a 2008 Ferrari California, and many more.

Gautam Adani’s net worth also comprises of the Adani mansion, which costs a whopping INR 400 crore, as reported by Livemint. The house is spread across a total area of 3.4 acres in New Delhi’s posh neighbourhood, Mandi House.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy gautam_adani/Twitter