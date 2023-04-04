This Dubai-based billionaire was once a taxi driver: Getting to know Micky Jagtiani and his inspirational success story

Mukesh ‘Micky’ Jagtiani is a very predominant name in the business world. The man behind one of the most successful businesses in UAE has had his fair share of struggles that made him into the man he is. This Indian-origin businessman runs a booming business of baby products and more, and is considered to be one of the richest Indians in the UAE.

Micky Jagtiani had a very humble start to his career. He started as a taxi driver and often used to work at hotels as a cleaning staff. A major loss made him make some changes in his life. He landed in Bahrain with no business experience, but a strong will to make it big. Let’s take a look at his career, his net worth and more.

How Micky Jagtiani started his own business in UAE

Born in Kuwait, Micky Jagtiani did his schooling in India from Chennai and Mumbai. After finishing his studies in India, he joined an accounting school in London, UK. He decided to drop out of college, not caring about the degree to begin his career as a taxi driver. He used to drive a taxi and work as a hotel cleaner in London. Things, however, changed drastically when a personal tragedy saw his parents and brother pass away within a short period of time. This tragedy made him shift to Bahrain.

The birth of Landmark Group

Upon his return to Bahrain in 1973, Micky Jagtiani took over his deceased brother’s shop. He started working with US $6,000 inheritance money. He turned the shop into a baby products shop that he successfully ran for 10 years. He then decided to expand the business by opening 6 new shops. Soon the Gulf War struck, and Jagtiani had to move to Dubai. He found the Landmark Group there and forayed into fashion, electronics, furniture and budget hotels in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Around 45000+ people are currently employed at Landmark and more than 2200 stores have been launched across the Persian Gulf region, the Middle East and India.

Micky Jagtiani’s entry into the Forbes list of billionaires and his net worth

The businessman bought a 6% stake in the UK high-street retailer Debenhams in 2008. This landed him on the Forbes list of billionaires. He soon became the 16th richest Indian with a net worth of US $2 billion. In 2014, he launched his family office with assets worth US $5 billion. In May 2021, he had a net worth of US $3.0 billion, according to Forbes. His net worth has increased to US $5.2 billion in 2023.

His family’s involvement in the business

The Dubai-headquartered Landmark Group is looked after by Jagtiani’s wife Renuka as the company’s chairman and CEO. His three children (Aarti, Nisha and Rahul) are directors in the group, overlooking various aspects of the business. On an average, the Landmark Group churns out revenue of around US $9.5 billion each year. The fourteen brands under the Landmark Group include Home Centre, Shoe Mart, Shoe Express, Spar, and more.

