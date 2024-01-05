Everything you need to know about Gujarat Titans owner Siddharth Patel

One of the most talked about IPL teams this year is Gujarat Titans. From Hardik Pandya’s exit to the major bids that Siddharth Patel, the owner of Gujarat Titans, made for IPL 2024, the team always managed to stay in the news. Founded in 2021, Gujarat Titans is owned by CVC Capital Partners and the team’s owner, Siddharth Patel, has made significant investments in the team for everyone to take note of.

A Managing Partner at CVC Capital Partners, Siddharth Patel, the owner of the IPL team Gujarat Titans has been working with the private equity and investment advisory firm since 2010. CVC Capital Partners bought the Ahmedabad-based IPL cricket franchise, Gujarat Titans, for INR 56,250 million (USD 700 million) in on 25 October 2021. Let’s get to know Siddharth Patel, the owner of Gujarat Titans a little better.

Who is Siddharth Patel, the owner of IPL team Gujarat Titans?

CVC Capital Partners is a Luxembourg-based private equity and investment advisory firm with a group of stakeholders including Siddharth Patel, making him one of the owners of the IPL team Gujarat Titans. The equity firm was founded in 1981 and has approximately USD 133 billion of assets under management. On the launch of the IPL team, Siddharth Patel of Gujarat Titans told ANI, “We want this group to achieve great things for Gujarat,” and so they did. The team won their maiden title in the 2022 season under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. It was also their debut season.

Work experience & educational background

When Siddharth joined CVC Capital Partners, he was based in the London office for seven years. He worked with the global TMT team. Since 2017, he has shifted base and moved to Singapore. His responsibilities include overlooking the work at the CVC India office. Before joining the equity firm, he worked with Apax Partners for nine years in the technology and telecommunications team. The owner of Gujarat Titans holds first-class MA and BA degrees from the University of Oxford. Details about his net worth are not available in the public domain.

Siddharth’s vision for the team

In an official statement, the owner of Gujarat Titans once said, “Our core philosophy of being both a courageous and open-hearted team has inspired every decision as we built this franchise from the ground up. We want this group to achieve great things for Gujarat and its many passionate fans, which is why we have chosen the name ‘Titans’. Our aim for this cricketing franchise is to be one of the most inspiring and inclusive anywhere in the world, which will help to underpin its long-term success and reputation.”

He added, “As we approach the league’s mega auction, we are confident that we will be able to put together the right combination of players going into the new season. We want individuals who are not only highly skilled but who are inspired to be Titans of the game. We look forward to starting on our journey with the passion and support of the people of Gujarat, and hope to inspire and win over new fans from all over India and the world.”

Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 full Squad

The team will be captained by Shubman Gill and will include players like David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson and Robin Minz.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who was the owner of GT 2023?

CVC Capital Partners’ Managing Partner Siddharth Patel was one of the owners of the IPL team Gujarat Titans.

– What is the net worth of GT?

The net worth of GT is INR 5,625 crore (USD 700 million).

– Is CVC Capital Partners the owner of Gujarat Titans?

Yes, CVC Capital Partners is the owner of Gujarat Titans

– Who is the owner of CVC Partners?

CVC Capital Partners is a Luxembourg-based private equity and investment advisory firm with a group of stakeholders including Siddharth Patel.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy CVC Capital Partners official website