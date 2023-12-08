How Hardik Pandya added more value to his IPL salary over the years

Last week Hardik Pandya was all over the news for the Indian Premier League. The rumours had suggested the Gujarat Titans captain was returning home to Mumbai Indians after a two-year stint. The media was abuzz with discussions about this move and the anticipation was finally put to rest when the cricketer confirmed the news himself. Hardik Pandya will be playing for the team during IPL 2024 and is raking in a huge amount of price as his salary for the new season.

Hardik Pandya began his IPL journey with Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians in 2015 and was a part of the team till 2022. He joined Gujarat Titans in 2022, and had a very successful career as the team captain. Throughout his IPL journey so far, Hardik Pandya achieved many milestones including winning four out of five IPL titles, and his performance has positively affected the auction price and his IPL salary so far. The cricketer gradually saw a gain in his IPL earnings and is currently one of the highest-paid cricketers on the list. Let’s rewind and take a look at Pandya’s earnings over the years.

A look at the increase in the IPL salary price of Hardik Pandya

According to DNA, Mumbai Indians will be paying a price of INR 15 crore to Hardik Pandya as an annual IPL fee for his services. Besides this, the Indian cricketer will also receive a percentage of an undisclosed transfer fee.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is the salary of Hardik Pandya per month?

His monthly salary is estimated to be over INR 1.5 crore.

-How much is the cricketer’s fee for IPL?

Pandya’s fee is set at INR 15 crore.

-What is his net worth?

Hardik Pandya’s net worth stands at INR 77 crore.

-What is the price of the Hardik Pandya bat?

The SG HP 33 Hardik Pandya English Willow Cricket Bat Round Toe is worth INR 2,549.

-What is the most expensive thing the Indian cricketer owns?

He owns multiple luxury items including branded watches, cars, properties and clothes.

All Images: Courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram